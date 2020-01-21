Victoria Beckham's Throwback Pic For Emma Bunton's Bday Proves Friendship Never Ends

They were the OG girl gang, the women that taught us friendship never ends. And Victoria Beckham is proving that sentiment is alive and well, because even if you’ve got a super successful beauty and clothing brand, you never stop being a Spice Girl. Beckham posted the cutest throwback for Emma Bunton's birthday, and the nineties fangirl in me melted.

Bunton celebrated her birthday on Jan. 21, and, no matter how many years its been since the Spice Girls split, she’ll forever be Baby Spice in our eyes. But it'd seem that fans weren’t the only ones getting nostalgic on her birthday as none other than Posh Spice posted a picture of the pair of them from the height of Spice Girl mania to celebrate the event. The fashion, hair, and makeup in the picture are a nineties dream and the sentiment behind Beckhams caption is adorable. She wrote, “birthday kisses @emmaleebunton. We love you so much!! Xxx”

Fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner revealed that Bunton and her son were born on the same day. In a cute picture of the pair she wrote, “Happy birthday Emma! Wishing you love and happiness. Monty & Em born on the same day. Both gorgeous.” There’s a lot of girl power love going around today.

This isn’t the first time a social media reunion between Baby and Posh Spice has had fans feeling all warm and fuzzy. Over New Year both Bunton and Beckham posted a picture of them with their respective partners looking super Christmassy and cosy. Beckham wrote, “the most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x” Bunton shared the sentiment and said, “#family brilliant couple of days with this lot! #headsupgang #festivefun#bellylaughs love you all so much!”

This is the kind of heartwarming content we need right now.