2019 saw the Spice Girls reunite for a second time sans Victoria. Despite not being part of the action over the summer, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton reunited over Christmas. Posh and Baby Spice shared their Christmas joy on their Instagram’s, both posting the same photo of them and their hubbies enjoying cosy quality time at the Beckham’s home in England.

“The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies,” Victoria captioned the post. “We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses.” Bunton posted similar heartfelt sentiments, writing “#family Brilliant couple of days with this lot! #headsupgang #festivefun #bellylaughs love you all so much!”

Victoria shared some hilarious moments on her Insta story, as the Daily Mail points out, which included David and Bunton’s husband Jade playing a game of charades while Bunton is attempting to guess in the background. There was also the added bonus of David building a massive Lego Land Rover, with Victoria documenting how long her husband was spending on it (it took him nearly nine hours).

Before Bunton’s visit, the Beckham’s close friend Eva Longoria also spent Christmas in their Cotswold home. During her stay, Longoria attended the baptism of Harper and Cruz, and became a godparent to both of them. “I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful godparents,” Victoria wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a pic of the family at the ceremony. “We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgarner x kisses.”

Longoria also shared her thanks to the Beckhams, posting a picture of her and Victoria on a walk. “Best Xmas ever! Here’s to wishing everyone deep friendships that span over years and years! Love you @victoriabeckham #family”.

Who knows what 2020 will bring, but hopefully will be more adorable snaps from the Beckhams and their closest friends.