Victoria & David Beckham's Coronavirus IG Posts Are Exactly What We Need RN

As many people find themselves in considerably different circumstances than they ever could have expected, words of support and kindness are invaluable. Some people's messages, however, hold a lot more weight than other's and the Beckhams' messages to fans during coronavirus outbreak are just what the world needs right now.

Posting a note on her Instagram account, Victoria sent all of her followers her two cents on the coronavirus outbreak. She chose to go straight in with a slice of real talk saying, "Everything feels strange and uncertain with Covid-19. My thoughts have been with all of you - my community, and your loved ones." She added, "I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x"

Taking away from the more emotional side of things, Beckham looks to the experts saying "we are continuing to learn from the experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time."

She also, rightly, gives huge props to those on the frontline of this crisis. "Most of all I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the word. We cannot thank them enough." Victoria finishes with the ultimate empowering statement: "The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient."

David also posted on his Instagram, sending messages of love, support, and of course positivity. His message erred on the practical side, instructing people on how to protect themselves via good hygiene practice, social distancing, and isolation where needed. The most important part of his message is at the end and in the caption where he says, "Please stay safe and visit trusted places for information including @UNICEF and @WHO."

Pointing out the importance of only listening to reliable news and information sources is a truly excellent way for David to use his star power and clout and to help people remain calm during this time.

His next post, though, was all about the feels. His #IStayHomeFor snap was in response to Kevin Bacon's '6 Degrees' campaign, launched by the actor to encourage social-distancing. David (obviously) is staying home for VB and his kids. His nominations: Brooklyn, BFFs David Gardner, Gary Neville, Rosemary Ferguson, Gordon Ramsay, and James Corden. Practical and adorable.