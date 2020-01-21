The Bachelor has once again reunited two southern pageant queens — not for the better, but for the worst. As Victoria P. revealed, she and Alayah knew each other before the show. But if her explanation wasn't in-depth enough for you, there's also photographic proof. Confetti-filled photos from their time competing in Miss USA 2019 show both women at a showroom for Sherri Hill in December 2018. Alayah wore the Texas sash, Victoria, the Louisiana one.

"What a perfect night with all of my gorgeous @missusa sisters! I can't think of a better way to watch @missuniverse than at the @sherrihill show room with this incredible company. I can’t wait to take on Miss USA with all of these beauties," Alayah captioned her post. Victoria is featured in the last photo of the carousel, and she shared a clip from the same showroom on her own Instagram. "Sprinkling a little confetti and a whole lot of happy this afternoon as my wildest dreams come alive," she wrote.

Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, also shared a post featuring both Victoria and Alayah on the night of The Bachelor season premiere. "Tonight is the night!! Two wonderful women from my Miss USA 2019 class are on the new season of The Bachelor. My RPM sister, Miss USA roomie, and fellow snack-lover, Victoria, will be looking for love with Pilot Pete," she wrote. "So will my bus buddy, Alayah, who has been a constant source of encouragement and positivity (also, why is your face so perfect? �). The first episode airs tonight at 8pm!! I'll be screaming for y'all!! ."

Cheslie has positive things to say about them both, and Victoria didn't want to say anything negative about Alayah. But when Peter asked her what she knew, the truth came out. "I love Alayah. I think she's a great person," she said in a private confessional. But she had to admit that Alayah was "turning it on" for the cameras.

Victoria also said that Alayah asked her to keep the fact that they knew each other a secret from producers, which Peter found upsetting. When he confronted Alayah about it, she explained that she was afraid she and Victoria's acquaintanceship would disqualify them both from the show, which was the only reason she tried to keep it under wraps.

But that explanation wasn't enough for Peter, who ended up sending her home during the next rose ceremony. "I am going out because of other people's opinions and not what he saw directly from me. That's the hardest part," Alayah said. "I'm not gonna hold a grudge against Victoria, but at the end of the day, her comments to Peter are really the reason I'm going home right now."

She clearly thinks her time isn't up, and based on the promo for next week, she'll be back to clear things up.