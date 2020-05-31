Vida was a breath of fresh air on television: a story about family, queer and Latinx identity, gentrification, and sisterhood. While it was a fan favorite, Vida won't return for Season 4. There's a slight silver lining though — the acclaimed show will go out on its own terms.

The show's third season will be its last, as Starz publicly announced Vida would not return for a Season 4 in March. The decision may come as a surprise to fans, as the show won GLADD's 2019 Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and was warmly received by critics and fans alike. ( It has a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

"I mean, I don’t have the how’s and why’s because I don’t really understand," show creator Tanya Saracho told Norwalk Reflector about the series' cancellation. "I got a really kind, gentle phone call from the second-in-command at Starz at the time...and he was like, 'I have to tell you, we are picking you up for a third season but we’re only giving you six episodes and you have to make a plan for this to be your last season.'” With that, the show forged on, making a plan for what they knew would be their last epsiodes.

In a letter to Vida's viewers posted on Deadline, Saracho said saying goodbye to the show, "Is too bittersweet for words. I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story." But she says she got to tell the exact story she wanted to tell, how she wanted to tell it, a rarity in an industry with little Latinx representation and even less queer representation.

"[I am] grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show. I do hope you’re able to give this, our last season, a good send off, because let me tell you, it is a powerful one. It is just as compelling as ever with some imagery and themes I’ve never seen on television before," she wrote.