On Thursday night, the Olympic women's free skate aired in the United States and though no Americans placed in the competition, one 15-year-old athlete from Russia absolutely blew everyone away. Russia's Alina Zagitova won Olympic gold and the video of her performance explains itself. In the short program and free skate, she scored a combined 239.57 points.

Zagitova might be young, but she didn't come out of nowhere. During the short program days prior to the free skate, the athlete broke a world record by scoring 82.92 points while dancing to "Black Swan." “I’m happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that,” she said via a translator, the Huffington Post reported. “I don’t think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate.” And maybe that's the mentality that led her to gold.

In fact, Zagitova was actually named after an Olympian — Russian rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva — according to the PyeongChang Olympics site. The site also reported that she began professionally training in figure skating at the young age of just seven. That was in 2008, to put it into perspective. And just years later, she's a gold medalist.

The PyeongChang Olympics site reported that in addition to the Olympic gymnast she was named after, Zagitova also idolizes fellow Russian Olympic figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva. As it turns out, she edged past her hero at the 2018 Winter Games, which meant absolute heartbreak for Medvedeva, whose beautiful performance won her a silver medal. Though their rivalry in the games was surely friendly, it can't be easy competing against one of your friend — a friend who shares the same figure skating coach for that matter.

After the short program when Zagitova's surpassed her own incredibly high score, the Huffington Post reported the 18-year-old acknowledged that her friend deserved it. “It was not my best but it was okay,” Medvedeva said. “Every day I see Alina working so hard and she did her best today."

I was calm performing the routine, the game will go on. I am happy with setting a new personal record. I’m good friends with Alina, I practice together with her and talk with her all the time.

Still, it was heart-wrenching to see Medvedeva in tears after learning she won the silver and not the gold on Thursday night. In fact, some viewers claimed the 18-year-old should've been the gold medalist instead of Zagitova. NBC Olympics even posted a poll to Twitter asking "Do you agree with the ladies' figure skating total scores?" Her performance, like Zagitova's, was also flawless.

