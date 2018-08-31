When the world loses a great artist, the only way to mourn them is by celebrating their talent. And Ariana Grande's performance of "Natural Woman" at Aretha Franklin's memorial service was just that. The service took place all day on Friday, Aug. 31, in Franklin's hometown of Detroit as the iconic musician is laid to rest, and the musical performances in particular have been hotly anticipated. In addition to Grande, the ceremony is set to feature Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Jennifer Holliday, Chaka Khan, and Franklin's own son Edward.

Grande previously performed the classic Franklin track during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As reported by the AP on Aug. 28, the young singer was asked to perform at Franklin's memorial after her performance on The Tonight Show caught the attention of Franklin's family.

Grande was one of the earliest artists to perform, shortly after noon on Friday, and she took on one of Franklin's most memorable songs. Wearing a black dress with mesh inset and her signature high ponytail, the 25-year-old took the stage in front of a crowd that included everyone from the Reverend Al Sharpton to Former President Bill Clinton, and the young artist did not disappoint.

More to come...