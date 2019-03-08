It was the first time in United States history that an indigenous woman sat in the House Speaker chair. Rep. Deb Haaland, made history on on Thursday when she chaired a debate on legislation concerning voting rights and campaign funds, according to The Hill.

Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, moderated the debate by allowing various lawmakers to step forward and make their arguments on the subject. Prior to the debate, she tweeted out to her followers, "You can watch the first time a Native American woman has sat in the Speaker's chair." In an official statement to The Hill, Haaland's office noted, "Congresswoman Haaland will preside over the House Floor during debate of the For the People Act, transformative legislation that seeks to end corruption in politics and ensure fair access to the ballot box."

Haaland was one of the first two Native American women elected to the Congress in 2018; she was joined by Rep. Sharice Davids, a fellow Democrat representing Kansas.

"Watching my friend, @RepDebHaaland, become the first Native American woman to sit in the Speaker’s chair and preside over the House Floor. #RepresentationMatters," Davids tweeted on Thursday. Here's a brief clip of Haaland's historic moment in the House.

