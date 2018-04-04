A man who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in October had much reason to celebrate on Tuesday. A video of Fernando Carillo's release from ICE shows the joyous emotional response shared between him and his family — and many others who supported Carillo's cause.

Carillo was arrested several months ago after he dropped his 4-year-old daughter off at daycare. In detention ever since, a San Francisco judge agreed to grant Carillo's request for a withholding of removal order, after the father of three made the case that his deportation back to Mexico would put him in real danger. According to Tatiana Sanchez at The Mercury News, Carillo's brother works in law enforcement in Mexico, and some of his arrests would make Carillo a potential target for certain criminal elements. Carillo's lawyer, Hedi Framm-Anton, would not reveal further details.

A crowd was waiting for Carillo outside the court building in San Francisco, and they burst out into cheers and applause when he exited the doors as a free man. He was embraced by his wife, Lourdes Barraza, and he later picked up his youngest daughter. The family can be heard crying and also laughing in the video, and sometimes it seems both are happening simultaneously.

In a text message to Sanchez sent Friday, Barraza wrote, "This is definitely the best news we have received in six months. We are beyond ourselves at this point!"

Carillo has been living illegally in the United States for the past 15 years, though Barraza and all three of his daughters are American citizens. With the judge's order, Carillo will be free to live in the United States for the rest of his life, with no legal threat, as long as he is not convicted of any other crimes. He has been convicted of drunk driving in the past, and also has prior deportation orders on his legal record.

Barazza had created a "Free Fernando" Facebook page for her husband, where she ensured his release was live-streamed.

