Earlier this week, Christine Blasey Ford spoke publicly for the first time about her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In a letter received by California Rep. Anna Eshoo and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Ford — who initially remained anonymous — accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and detailed an incident that took place when they were both high school students. On Thursday, many alumnae from her school supported Christine Ford at a press conference hosted by Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Ford attended Holton-Arms School, an all-girls college preparatory school in Bethesda, Maryland. In her letter to California lawmakers over the summer, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh held her down at a high school party in the 1980s and attempted to force himself on her. Kavanaugh has denied these allegations. Ford's allegations have prompted Democrats to call for a delay in voting on Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, but Ford has also faced widespread rumors and doubt, per The New York Times.

As a result, hundreds of Holton-Arms alumnae signed an open letter in support of Ford, stating that they believe her allegations. At Thursday's press conference, Hirono and Gillibrand accepted the letter, which by that point had been signed by more than 1,000 of Ford's fellow alumnae.

The letter expressed alumnae's solidarity with Ford, and explained how her decision to speak publicly resonated with many of them:

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story. It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court. ...

Holton’s motto teaches students to “find a way or make one.” We dream of making a world where women are free from harassment, assault and sexual violence. We hold deep gratitude to Dr. Blasey Ford for bravely stepping forward and bringing us closer to that world we all seek.

During the press conference, one alumna named Alexis Goldstein joined Hirono and Gillibrand on stage to present the letter and to speak in support of Ford. She told press conference attendees that when she was a teenager — like Ford was when she alleged that Kavanaugh assaulted her — she and her field hockey teammates designed a shirt that read, "Don't Mess."

"So I'm here today because I want to say: Don't mess with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," Goldstein said, prompting applause from the audience. "Don't mess with the alumni of the Holton-Arms School, but most importantly, don't mess with survivors — because this is not 1991 and America has their back."

