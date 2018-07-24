Donald Trump has been the President of the United States for a year and a half, but cries to imprison his key opponent from the 2016 presidential election are still reverberating around the country. This week, however, it wasn't Trump rehashing the now-infamous campaign phrase, which opponents use to reference to Hillary Clinton. On Tuesday, while speaking at a high school leadership summit in Washington D.C., Attorney General Jeff Sessions also repeated a "lock her up chant," according to BuzzFeed News.

The chant to "lock her up" took place after Sessions praised the audience for their emotional resilience.

“Too many schools are coddling young people and actively preventing them from scrutinizing the validity of their beliefs and the issues of the day,” he said, according to BuzzFeed. “That is the exact opposite of what we expect from our universities in this country. I hope they had plenty of tissues for them to cry on... You’re going to stand up, and defend yourselves and the values that you believe in."

Sessions then went on to say he "liked this bunch," which seemed to prompt the audience's chant. “I gotta tell ya. You’re not going to be backing down," he said. "Go get ’em. Go get ’em."

Per a video recording of the talk, which circulated widely on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the crowd then began to yell, "lock her up." Sessions is seen chuckling before briefly repeating the phrase.

"I heard that a long time on the last campaign," he says, once the chant dies down.

On Twitter, many users expressed frustration that the most senior law enforcement official in the United States would publicly join a call for imprisoning Hillary Clinton while she is not accused of any crimes.

"Jeff Sessions just repeated lock her up to a crowd chant and then laughed. Security clearance? Not at risk," wrote one user.

Another user was particularly perturbed that the event took place around young people.

"Jeff Sessions just led a chant of 'lock her up' at a high school leadership summit. The Attorney General. In front of high schoolers," wrote another user. "This is absolutely unreal and terrifying. What a coward."

The conference Sessions spoke at was hosted by Turning Point USA, a politically conservative group.

During Trump's campaign, Sessions helped to promote Trump's candidacy. While he is technically working in a law enforcement capacity, his work on the campaign means that he has publicly expressed political support for Trump, who, in turn, has called for Clinton's imprisonment for nearly two years. He still brings up the idea of pressing charges from time to time.

Some on Twitter expressed astonishment that the catch-phrase was still making rounds so long after the inauguration. In particular, some users seemed concerned that the chant appeared to be bolstered by someone wh works so closely to the president.

"AG Jeff Sessions is speaking in front of high school students in DC this morning. The students began chanting 'Lock Her Up'. [sic] Sessions repeated the phrase 'Lock Her Up' with a chuckle," wrote one Twitter user. "It is July 24th 2018..."

Though Sessions did not specifically chant the phrase — he laughed and repeated it once — it was enough to enrage critics on Twitter. Above all else, they expressed frustration at what they perceived to be the politicization of the highest-ranking law enforcement position in the country.