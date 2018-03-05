One of the biggest movies this year, and kind of a sleeper one at that, was The Greatest Showman. A story about misfits who band together to create one of the most iconic shows (and one of the most epic musicals of modern film), the movie didn't receive amazing reviews at first but has since won the hearts of many. This is thanks to the amazing soundtrack, with one of the fan-favorites, "This Is Me," being nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards. Keala Settle's 'The Greatest Showman' performance of "This Is Me" really did bring down the house.

Naturally, Twitter was very emotional about Settle's performance.

Also, the body diversity was something so many want to see more of.

More to come...