The video of Perla Morales-Luna being arrested last week has now amassed millions of views. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on suspicion of transnational smuggling and illegally residing in the United States, but that's not uncommon. It was the heartbreaking sound of her daughters' screaming while ICE arrested their mom that brought national attention to Morales' detainment. Reactions on Twitter conveyed mostly heartbreak and anger — and often, both.

The arrest took place in National City, California, a town south of San Diego that has advertised itself as a "compassionate community" — meaning they had put in place policies intended to make it a safe place for immigrants from all backgrounds. Morales was on a sidewalk with her three young daughters when ICE agents arrived and yanked her away, forcing the mother into a waiting SUV.

Her daughters are vocally distraught in the video, screaming and crying while a small huddle of agents surrounds the vehicle, hiding their mother completely from sight.

Luis Gomez, an editor at the San Diego Union-Tribune, posted two recorded views of the encounter on Twitter on Thursday, asking in a thread if the Customs and Border Protections unit of San Diego (CBP San Diego) would comment.

CPG San Diego later granted Gomez's request, posting on Twitter that Morales had been "identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization." They said her arrest came as part of a "targeted operation" for "being in the country illegally."

A human rights group — American Friends Service Committee's San Diego U.S.-Mexico Border Program — is now working with the Morales family. Benjamin Prado, a coordinator with the group, told the L.A. Times, "It's really a grotesque way of detaining and enforcing immigration law." Prado went on to describe this sort of arrest — "snatching people up off the street" — as "very tyrannical."

