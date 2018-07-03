Trump administration officials might be opting for takeout more these days rather than risk sitting for a public meal. The latest face-to-face polemic against a White House official can be seen in a video of Scott Pruitt getting confronted by a mom and her toddler; the scene at the restaurant will look familiar, as Pruitt joins the growing list of government leaders getting called out by members of the public.

The woman who confronted Pruitt posted the video to her Facebook account, which identified her as Kristin Mink. Her encounter with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) top administrator took place while he ate lunch at Teaism in Washington, D.C. on Monday, according to her post.

In the video, Mink reads from a sheet of paper and calls for him to resign. The mother, while holding her toddler, rattles off the questionable environmental positions and scandals Pruitt has been involved in since taking on EPA chief position.

"We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, someone who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all us, including our children," Mink says to Pruitt in the video. "I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out."

"EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something," Mink wrote in the Facebook caption of the video. "This man is directly and significantly harming my child’s — and every child’s — health and future with decisions to roll back environmental regulations for the benefit of big corporations, while he uses taxpayer money to fund a lavish lifestyle. He’s corrupt, he’s a liar, he’s a climate change denier, and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he’s hurting."

According to her Facebook profile, Mink is a schoolteacher at Sidwell Friends School. Her account shows several recent posts documenting her involvement in a protest against Trump's immigration policies.

"Cowardly Pruitt had no response. He, his companion, and their 2 tax-paid security guards fled the restaurant before I got back to my seat. Our children's future is at stake. As citizens, it is our responsibility to confront corrupt, unethical, and immoral government officials whenever and wherever we see them," Mink wrote on a slate at the end of the video.

More to come ...