The 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner took place on Saturday night, an annual gathering of the political, media, and entertainment elite for a night of fun and fine dining. Prior to the dinner getting started, however, a hilarious scene unfolded on CNN's coverage ― specifically, this video of Stormy Daniels' lawyer photobombing Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, hovering behind them in the shot seemingly without them realizing it.

Conway, Sanders, and Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, all attended the annual dinner, and it's not hard to see why ― it's typically a who's who of power players and hot names throughout the nation's capital, and all three of them definitely qualify, albeit for different reasons.

Conway, of course, is a counselor to President Donald Trump, after having served as his campaign manager in 2016. Sanders, on the other hand, currently serves as White House press secretary. And Avenatti, in addition to being a regular fixture on cable news these days, is representing Daniels in her ongoing legal battle against Trump attorney Michael Cohen. That's why the three of them ended up in the same place at the same time, providing the 47-year-old attorney the opportunity to sneak into the two Trump officials' interview shot.

This is not the first time that Avenatti and Conway have met ― if you can call a photobombing a meeting, that is. The two reportedly met on Friday for the first time, at a Washington, D.C. party being held in connection with all the White House Correspondents Dinner hoopla.

Avenatti himself acknowledged the meeting on Friday night, implying that their conversation got "very spirited."

Both Avenatti and Conway have a lot of experience appearing on cable news programs, although the former has recently been getting a bit more screen time than the latter, thanks to the ongoing Stormy Daniels story, as well as the federal investigation of Cohen.

Both Conway and Sanders are attending the dinner as representatives of the administration, which is notable because the highest-ranking person in the White House is notable not in attendance. Rather, Trump himself skipped the dinner for the second straight year, deciding to attend a political rally instead.

If Trump had decided to attend the event, his presence would have made the whole thing considerably more controversial. Thanks to the fact that the annual dinner is intended as a sort of celebration of the free press, and Trump has routinely launched aggressive attacks against the news media, it's hard to know what tone it would strike for them to get together for a night of jokes and pleasantries.

Avenatti has been an increasingly visible presence on TV screens around the country in recent weeks, thanks to his high-profile advocacy for his client, and the ongoing nature of his lawsuit against Cohen. Last month, Daniels and Avenatti moved to sue Cohen for defamation, although on Friday a judge granted a three-month stay in the case, citing the fact that Cohen is also contending with a federal investigation, and could end up being indicted.

For Saturday night, however, perhaps Avenatti, Conway, and Sanders will all be able to set aside their political and professional concerns for a few hours. There's no guarantee of that, of course, because the thing about hiring a comedian to host a dinner that's chock-full of media, politics, and celebrity types is that the material sometimes gets political in its own right. This year, the dinner will be hosted by Michelle Wolf, who clearly has some feelings about Trump declining to show up ― she's called him "cowardly" for ditching the dinner in favor of his rally.