Video Of The Cello Player At The Royal Wedding Will Move You All Over Again

As Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his now-wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex signed the register at their fairy tale wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19, all that could be heard at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, were the ethereal, melodic sounds of a cello, accompanied by an orchestra. With Kensington Palace posting a video of the cello player at the royal wedding following the ceremony, we can all relive the magical moment all over again.

The talented and history-making cellist, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason performed three pieces: Franz Schubert's "Ave Maria," Gabriel Fauré's "Après un rêve" and Maria Theresia von Paradis' "Sicilienne," in front of the captivated congregation of 600 lucky attendees of the ceremony.

The teen prodigy couldn't have been more thrilled to be invited to lend his talents on the couple's big day — and even got a phone call from Markle herself. "I'm so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding," Kanneh-Mason tweeted on April 24, ahead of his high profile performance. "I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes! What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can't wait!" Watch the video of the cello player at the royal wedding below.

More to come...