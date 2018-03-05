The Academy Awards included performances from every nominee for Best Original Song. Of course, this meant that Coco's "Remember Me" performance was included, and it was a pleasantly understated celebration of everything about the popular animated film.

Performers from the film's soundtrack, Gael García Bernal, Miguel, and Natalia LaFourcade, took to the stage as they sang one of the movie's popular tracks. The performance started with a slow croon from Bernal, who voiced the character of Hector in the movie. Things then moved into quicker territory with Miguel and LaFourcade as the set burst into an astounding array of colors that rivaled those even in Coco.

Bernal talked about his performance before, and expressed some slight nerves over it. It is in front of all of the guests at the Academy Awards, and you know, the world, after all. He told E!,

"When I heard that the song was nominated I was like, 'Oh, my God!' I was happy, but I was a bit in shock because I thought, 'OK, they're going to make me sing the song."

In terms of his performance, he just said that he was "hoping for the best" during it. And the Mozart in the Jungle star definitely did bring it during his Coco performance.

Many Twitter users couldn't help but comment on the astounding performance during the Oscars. Check out some of their thoughts on it below.

Makin' A Splash

Journalist Julia Boorstin said that the performance made a splash at the Oscars with the lovely performance.

Here For It

Another Twitter user was here for the Coco performance, like many other enthusiastic fans.

So Moving

Teen Vogue writer Gabe Bergado also shared that they were totally moved by the performance.

Just Beautiful

Another user couldn't help but share a gif that really said everything about how they felt about the performance.

It Was Everything

One Twitter user beautifully summed up just why the "Remember Me" rendition was so moving for so many.

The performance was kind of off for some though because of the sexual harassment allegations against singer Miguel. In December 2017, the allegations against him resurfaced, according to the Track Record. The publication noted that the accusations against him have been long-standing but haven't exactly resurfaced until a recent interview that he did with Spin magazine. In March 2017, it was alleged by a college student named Xian Bass that Miguel "forcibly grabbed her breast and removed it from her shirt in a club", an accusation which she recounted in an Instagram post.

Miguel's representative later released a statement to Spin, which included a denial of the allegations.

