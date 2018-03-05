When it comes to the Oscar nominees, there's always something for everyone. Whether you're into comedies, dramas, or anything in-between, you likely have a favorite among the night's contenders. And if you prefer movies of the animated variety, you're likely eager to know where to stream Coco, which took home the Best Animated Feature Film trophy at Sunday's ceremony. If you've seen it already, you'll want to revisit the heart-tugging movie immediately. And if you haven't, what are you waiting for?

As a recap, this year's animated nominees included some impressive options:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Basically, there was something for everyone — whether you wanted to see Alec Baldwin play a businessman baby (who, spoiler alert, is actually a spy), or sob your eyes out at the beautiful story of a young boy traveling to the Land of the Dead to learn about his ancestors, one of these flicks had you covered. Boasting a cast including Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, and Peyton Manning, Ferdinand is so much more than a story of a bull, while Loving Vincent became the world's first fully oil painted film, according to its site. Executive-produced by Angelina Jolie, The Breadwinner tells the story of a girl living in Afghanistan, who disguises herself as a boy to work and support her family.

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Clearly, the nominees tackle a range of topics — from the silly to the more serious. And although you may be eager to stream any and every flick, let's focus on the Oscar winner first, since that may be on your radar now more than ever.

While Coco has yet to hit streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, there's some good news. You can currently watch the Disney-Pixar movie in two places: YouTube and Google Play. There is a $4.99 fee attached to either option, but that's still less than the price of your average ticket at the theater — and you can watch it from the comfort of your living room. Sounds like a win-win.

If you're holding out for Coco to come to Netflix, whats-on-netflix.com predicts it'll hit the streaming service in June 2018, though, of course, that's an estimate and unconfirmed. However, Netflix does tend to eventually stream Disney movies, such as the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Moana.

And if you needed some extra incentive to check out the movie, the tweets below basically double as an endorsement.

Now, as for those other animated film nominees, there's even more good news. OK, maybe not for the movies, since they didn't win, but for the fans, there's a silver lining. Every single Best Animated Feature Film nominee is available to stream — but just like Coco, most have a fee attached, whether via Google Play or YouTube.

The only movie that you can currently stream on Netflix is The Boss Baby. It joined the streaming service in November 2017 after hitting theaters in March of that year. If that timeline applies to the other movies, that's an eight month wait, which really doesn't sound too terrible. Especially when you can pay to watch on Google Play or YouTube in the meanwhile.

If you want even more Coco in your life, revisiting the performance from the Oscar ceremony is also a solid way to celebrate. Seriously, Gael García Bernal, Miguel, and Natalia LaFourcade singing "Remember Me" made fans understandably emotional. By the way, the song is nominated for Best Original Song.

While all of the Best Animated Feature Film nominees are powerful in their own right, there's no denying that seeing Coco take home the award is a step forward, in terms of representation. And now, you can go watch the movie from your couch to celebrate again and again.