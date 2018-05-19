Everyone knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was going to be modern, but how far could they go, given that it's still an official state wedding? Meghan is American, Harry is unconventional, and together, they were going to make this wedding their own. And they did. Meghan and Harry's wedding was full of personal touches, and one of the most impactful was the choir they had sing during the ceremony. It was video of the "Stand By Me" choir at the royal wedding that had Twitter in tears (as if they weren't crying enough already).

The first step in a less formal, more "them" wedding for Harry and Meghan was having it at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Sure, it's a castle, but it's on the small end for a royal wedding — only 600 people can fit inside. Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge, got married in 2011, was much bigger. Also, Windsor Castle is about an hour outside of London, so it's a little quieter, simpler. Less hubbub.

There were other touches, too — Meghan walked herself down the aisle at first, before Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, walked her the rest of the way, and she didn't add that "obey" sanction into her vows, as both Princess Diana and William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, opted out of, too. And they had Pastor Michael Curry give a fiery sermon about love. And Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir sang "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King, and no one could handle it.

More to come...