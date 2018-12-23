Hundreds are dead and many more are injured or missing after a tsunami struck parts of Indonesia on Saturday. The water arrived at night after the Krakatoa volcano erupted and caused underwater landslides. This video of the tsunami in Indonesia shows how it struck without warning. A rock band was giving a concert when the wave came ashore and crashed into the stage.

The video has been shared widely online and is short. The group Seventeen is on stage at the Tanjung Lesung beach resort, and then all of a sudden water comes crashing through the back of the stage and towards the audience. The tsunami hits the band first and the crowd starts to run for safety.

No warning went off about the tsunami, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency told CNN. "We used to know that a tsunami happens after an earthquake. There was no quake last night. That is why there was no warning," Nugroho told the network. "We need multi-hazard early warning system."

Several members of the band were killed, according to the BBC. The singer, Riefian Fajarsyah, posted an emotional Instagram video telling of the deaths of the bassist and road manager. Other band members and his wife remain missing.

At least 222 people were killed. Another 843 people have been injured and 28 are still missing, according what Nugroho told CNN. Also 558 houses were destroyed, while nine hotels, 60 restaurants and 350 boats were damaged.

Oystein Lund Andersen, a Norwegian volcano photographer, was staying at a beach hotel where the tsunami struck. He told the BBC that he saw the wave coming becuase he was on the beach to take pictures of the eruption. He ran to the hotel and woke up his family before the big wave hit. "We and other people at the hotel went straight to the forest (on higher ground) next to the hotel," Andersen told the BBC. "And we're still up on the hill now."

More to come ...