On Wednesday, during an American Workforce Police Advisory Board meeting, reporters were able to capture video of Trump calling Tim Cook "Tim Apple" accidentally. Cook, who is the famous CEO of the even more famous company Apple, didn't seem to even bat an eye. Still, it's a pretty outlandish video, especially considering Cook's name is written on a card in front of his seat for the audience to see.

The Verge's Sean O'Kane was one such reporter who captured the moment. O'Kane also offered up a transcription of Trump's monologue up until that moment, which reads,

We’re going to be opening up the labor forces because we have to. We have so many companies coming in. People like Tim — you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do right from the beginning. I used to say, ‘Tim, you gotta start doing it here,’ and you really have you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.

For her credit, Ivanka Trump also kept a completely straight face immediately following her fathers mistake. But this moment wasn't the first time Trump has accidentally messed up an individual's name.

