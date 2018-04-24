It's been a busy Tuesday morning for the White House. During an event welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron, President Donald Trump awkwardly held his wife Melania's hand — or at least tried to.

Anti-gun violence advocate and founder of Moms Demand, Shannon Watts, retweeted a clip that shows the strange moment between Trump and Melania. It was originally recorded by MSNBC News on Tuesday. While the video shared is only 13 seconds long, it wouldn't be too far off to say that the amount of awkwardness in it could last for ages.

Initially, Trump can be seen sticking his index finger out to presumably get Melania to hold his hand. The first lady doesn't react. Then he pokes the first lady's hand with his pinky, again, in vain. Eventually, Trump holds Melania's hand and she seems to finally relent.

Social media users on Twitter dissected the video and gave their own takes on just what was going on during that moment. But the awkwardness wasn't limited to the hand-holding episode. Watts shared another video clip of Trump giving Melania air kisses under her large white hat, which also garnered media attention and whose designer was identified as Hervé Pierre by CNN.

This won't be the first time that Trump's attempt to hold Melania's hand was met with a stiff and cold shoulder from the first lady. Last year in May, during an official trip to Israel, a similar scene unfolded on the Israeli tarmac as Trump and Melania stepped out of Air Force One. In various videos shared online, Trump can be seen extending his left hand to hold Melania's right hand but the first lady swats it away.

It may be hard to believe that the first lady said she was thrilled to be in Israel when you look at her hand-swat gesture, but according to a statement given in May, Melania said visiting the country was an "opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations" as well as "speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives."

Here's a clip from BuzzFeed to jog your memory.

Observers said they noted similar hand-swatting from Melania earlier this year. In February, social media users noted that Melania pulled away from Trump's hand-holding as the couple were headed to their plane. One Twitter user shared a theory about why Melania frequently drapes a coat over her shoulders. It's because "it makes it impossible for [Donald Trump] to hold her hand."

More to come...