Gym, tan, laundry, and the right reasons. A Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino spin-off is happening, and it sounds like quite The Bachelor-esque extravaganza. As MTV revealed on Friday, Jan. 25, a dating series called Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny is happening. Per the announcement, the show will introduce DJ Pauly D and Vinny (and the viewers at home) to a group of 20 contestants who will vie for the affection of the Jersey Shore stars. But this competition is not a one-way street: DJ Pauly D and Vinny will also vie for the affection of the contestants. According to Deadline, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny is set to premiere on MTV later on this year.

No, this is not a carbohydrate-induced fever dream. This pair of beloved gymming, tanning, and laundering reality television personalities are going to star in a Bachelor-meets-VH1 celebrity dating shows of the 2000s -meets-Jersey Shore dating competition series. Aw, yeah. Finding love on national television alongside your best buddy on a show, yeah. Channeling the halcyon days of '00s VH1 dating shows, yeah.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny met about a decade ago while filming the first season of Jersey Shore, and their friendship has been shining like Pauly D's impressive collection of diamond necklaces ever since. They were two of the eight housemates picked to stay in a beach house on the Jersey Shore, work at a T-shirt store on the Jersey Shore boardwalk, and party their brains out at the various Jersey Shore nightclubs. The show ran for six glorious seasons and spawned multiple spinoffs. In 2018, two beautiful seasons of the reunion series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation happened.

And now we are about to get another Jersey Shore spinoff. Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny is the duo’s first dating competition show, but it is not Pauly D’s first relationship-focused reality series rodeo. In 2016, the Jersey Shore DJ was on E!’s Famously Single, a program that plopped a bunch of single celebrities in a house where they could try to work out their own romance stuff. It was there where he struck up a relationship with singer Aubrey O’Day and became famously un-single. O'Day and Pauly D would go on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp, and the couple broke up in July 2017.

Will DJ Pauly D find someone who can out-prank the Prank War Champion? Will Vinny find someone who can out-keto the carb-free Jersey Shore star? Will there be fist-pumping? Will there be cabs? Will there be haircuts? Oh wait, that last one is a dumb question. If Jersey Shore has taught us anything, it is that there will almost certainly be haircuts. As a wise man once said, you gotta stay fresh to death. And one of the keys to staying fresh to death is, but of course, getting a good haircut.

May Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny never not be fresh to death.