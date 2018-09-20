Exactly two months after Mollie Tibbetts disappeared from her Brooklyn, Iowa neighborhood, Wendy Martinez was fatally stabbed in Washington, D.C. These women never returned from their jog — an activity that many people don't think twice about. But violence against female runners highlights just how dangerous it can be to exist as a woman or femme — regardless of where you live.

Martinez, 35, was stabbed while running through D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood Tuesday night, The Washington Post reports. Police believe she was attacked by a stranger before she staggered into a restaurant around 8 p.m., where customers tried to help her. A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to her death on Thursday after the police discovered a surveillance video placing him in the area Martinez was attacked, Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told Fox News.

Just a week before her death, Martinez got engaged. “She was living the most beautiful moment in her life; it was the happiest last seven days,” her mother, Cora Martinez, told The Post.

Martinez's death, while tragic, isn't an anomaly. In a 2016 Runner's World survey asking readers how often a stranger whistles at them, comments on their body, or gives other unsolicited sexual attention, 43 percent of women said they experienced this behavior, compared to 4 percent of men. While the survey focused on harassment that wasn't life-threatening, the results shine a light on the troubling way women are treated while running.

More to come...