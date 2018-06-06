It's been a big seven years for Zach Wahls. In 2011, the then-19-year-old gave a passionate speech about his lesbian moms to Iowa's House of Representatives opposing a constitutional amendment that would have outlawed gay marriage. His words were recorded and went viral — now, in 2018, he's running to join his state senate. Zach Wahls won his Iowa primary race to represent the state's 37th district on Tuesday, and he's still pushing his message of acceptance and inclusion.

When Wahls spoke to his state legislature in 2011, lawmakers were considering House Joint Resolution 6, which would have banned marriages, civil unions, and domestic partnerships between partners of the same gender. At the time, Iowa was one of just three states that had legalized gay marriage (it wouldn't be legal across the United States until the Supreme Court decided that married couples anywhere were entitled to federal benefits in 2013).

Iowa risked moving backward, when Wahls approached the assembly to oppose the resolution. He spoke to the room about his experience being raised by two mothers, and his speech quickly went viral after it was shared on YouTube.

"Our family really isn't so different from any other Iowa family," he said. "When I'm home, we go to church together, we eat dinner, we go on vacations." Wahls noted that "we have our hard times too," but that "We're Iowans. We don't expect anyone to solve our problems for us or fight our own battles. We just hope for equal and fair treatment from our government."

Iowa House Democrats on YouTube

"Not once have I ever been confronted by an individual who realized independently that I was raised by a gay couple," Wahls said at the end of his speech. "And you know why? Because the sexual orientation of my parents has had zero impact on the content of my character."

The resolution did pass Iowa's House of Representatives, but the Senate refused to take it up, and ultimately the House leader said he would not continue to push the issue. According to The Washington Post, Wahls' advocacy helped turn lawmakers' opinion against the measure.

Nine months after his speech spread across the web, Wahls told a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" thread that he didn't enjoy the public scrutiny that comes with internet fame. He'd love to work for a politician he believed in, Wahls said, but as far as running for office himself, he was "not sure."

Now he's sure.

