Let's not dance around the topic: millennials are obsessed with avocados. We're so obsessed, in fact, that they could be the reason we can't afford homes (not really). The versatile fruit is so famous, one company will give you a discount if you're carrying one on you. UK-owned Virgin Trains is giving out discounted rail fare to millennials when they present an avocado, according to a post on their Facebook page. And because this wasn't brilliant enough already, they're calling it the Avocard. This is our moment, millennials. This is what we've been waiting for.

To be clear, this wasn't part of the original plan. It all started with the 26-30 Railcard trial, which handed out 10,000 cards that would get travelers between the ages of 26 and 30 one-third off their rail fare, says their website. Obvi, these cards were all snatched up in a flash. Empty-handed millennials who furiously refreshed the web page hoping for a change at a railcard were left quite disgruntled. So, Virgin Trains came to the rescue with the Avocard, which will give millennials the same perks as the 26-30 Railcard, and all you have to do is present an avocado when you're booking your ticket.

Avocado: it goes great on your toast. It adds pizzazz to your salad. Heck, after a rough day, you'll eat it straight out of the skin with a spoon. And now, it's saving you some serious cash on your train travel. Ironic, considering how expensive avocados are.

Note this is for this week only, for millennials only, and you must present a whole, untouched avocado — no guac, people. BTW, you get to keep the avocado, too. Honestly, I think we deserve it, considering all the things people like to blame us for. We had this coming. Let me have this moment.

I've got about half a dozen avos sitting on my kitchen counter ripening, so natch, I think this is a brilliant idea; and some would agree with me.

Overwhelmingly, though, shockingly, some travelers seem to be, well, a wee bit ticked off. Why not just lower your prices for everyone? What if you just turned 31? What if you have an avocado but already ate half of it with your quinoa for lunch? WAH WAH WAH.

To be honest, the negative reactions stun me. To me, the Avocard is the universe saying, "Hey girl, we know you paid a lot for this fruit, and it's really hard to find ones that are the perfect ripeness and also don't have those gross brown spots. Here's a discount on train fares to make up for it." Alas, not everyone views this the way I do. But! Regardless of your opinions, it's not a gimmick, it's not a publicity stunt, and it's not a joke. Virgin Trains has confirmed multiple times on their Twitter page this is a totally legit deal.

While avocado as the food of choice might seem random on Virgin Trains' part, it's obvious why they went with the famous fruit instead of a celery stalk or broccoli floret. We millennials love our avocados. Everyone loves avocados. Square.com, a tech company that works in payment processing for businesses, was curious how much we're spending on it, so it looked at data from its own sellers. The results, shared by Time.com, were jaw-dropping: Americans are dropping around $900,000 a month on avocado toast! That's some serious dough (literally and figuratively), and our obsession seems to be growing. Back in 2014, Square's businesses were selling just $17,000 in avocado toast a month.

Why not put all that avocado to good use, then, and save some money on your train fare? Wise move, Virgin!

The deal only lasts for a week; so if you're in the area, take advantage of it before it's gone.