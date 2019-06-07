For decades, space was reserved for only professionally-trained astronauts. But now, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may be willing to help you get into orbit — for a price, that is. NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities, including "private astronaut missions," the agency said Friday. With the agency's first private mission expected to launch as early as 2020, those eager to cross space off their travel bucket list better quickly learn how to visit the International Space Station before it has the chance to become overcrowded.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station for commercial business so U.S. industry innovation and ingenuity can accelerate a thriving commercial economy in low-Earth orbit," the agency announced Friday in a press release. "NASA also is enabling private astronaut missions of up to 30 days on the International Space Station to perform duties that fall into the approved commercial and marketing activities."

As expected, a trip into space isn't cheap. According to CNBC, a private astronaut mission is expected to total more than $50 million with NASA pricing each day on the International Space Station at roughly $35,000. A Commercial and Marketing Pricing Policy rolled out by NASA in late May, lists one day's worth of private astronaut mission "crew supplies" such as food and air as costing $22,500 while a day's worth of "regenerative life support and toilet" resources is priced at $11,250.

But space tourism, as the industry is called, isn't exactly new. In fact, the world's first space tourist blasted off for an eight day trip in late April 2001. U.S. millionaire Dennis Tito paid Russia's Federal Space Agency $20 million to be taken to the International Space Station, the BBC has reported. According to Space.com, Space Adventures, the U.S.-based private space tourism company that brokered Tito's trip, has since helped six other space tourists get into orbit.

