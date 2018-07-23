A Georgia waitress became something of a feminist hero last week when footage of her taking down a male customer who inappropriately touched her butt went viral online. Now, Emelia Holden, the waitress in the video, is speaking out about the incident and encouraging others to stand up for themselves if faced with similar instances of sexual harassment.

"You have every right to stand up for yourself no matter who it is," Holden said in an interview with local CBS affiliate WTOC. "No one has the right to put their hands on you. No, means no. You have to have consent."

It was near the end of her shift serving up slices at VinnieVanGoGo's pizzeria in Savannah, Georgia, when security cameras captured 21-year-old Holden throwing a 31-year-old male customer to the ground after he'd reached out and touched her butt as he passed by. Holden told WTOC that, when she first felt the hand on her rear, she initially thought a female co-worker was trying to play a joke on her. But then she turned and saw it was a male customer.

"I was like nope, that's not going to happen," she said in an interview with WTOC.

