Now that we're halfway through November, all that anyone can talk about are the upcoming Black Friday deals and all the presents and goodies we'll get to stock up on for half off. Walmart's 2018 Black Friday deals are right up there with the rest of the retail kings, giving shoppers massive discounts in everything from clothes to cosmetics to electronics. That means your wallet gets a massive break on all the things that you have been eyeing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, giving you just enough time to eat the last of the peach cobbler and pumpkin pie on the table before pulling on your coat and heading off to shop. You can also shop the entire day online, in case you don't feel like standing in checkout lines or digging through mountains of sweaters and toppled jeans.

In-store, the Black Friday prices are valid all day Friday, Nov. 23, while the online sale will begin a little earlier, on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. EST. The big box brand also released its Black Friday catalog, letting you draft a game plan before the big day arrives, You can catch the flyer on walmart.com.

Speaking of battle plans, the Walmart app now has a downloadable store map for Black Friday deals to help you strike with precision. With it, you can now prep for a faster Black Friday experience and use the app to quickly find Black Friday items in the store. If you have ever tried to hunt down a specific pair of shoes or a certain dress you saw online and felt yourself boil over as you aimlessly wandered the aisles to no avail, then you know firsthand what a good idea this is. The map will also tell you what the top deals are in your particular store, alerting you to hot-ticket items you might have overlooked on your own. Below are some savings you can expect to find on the day of.

Cheap As Hell Booties

Time and Tru Booties $12 Walmart A person never has enough booties during the winter season, and Walmart will let you stock up on them for cheap. This particular pair is originally $19.97, and on Black Friday they will be slashed down to a mere $12, saving you $7.97. You can choose between black and leopard print. Shop At Walmart

Cheap As Chips Workout Sets

Ladies' Athletic Works $12 Walmart You don't need to drop down hundreds of dollars to have cute workout clothes. This athletic set includes a hoodie and leggings, and it just clocks in at $12. The leggings have a compression quality to them and both items are made from sweat-wicking material, making it a quality duo. Sizes run from S–3XL. Shop At Walmart

Bras That Cost Less Than Coffee

Secret Treasures Seamless Bra $4.75 Walmart For the days where you don't feel like strapping your boobs into tough underwires or structured cups, these seamless bras will be a great pick. Clocking in at $4.75 each, they run from sizes S–3XL, making it an affordable, inclusive staple. Shop At Walmart

Affordable Winter Sweaters

Ladies' Athletic Works Sherpa Pullover $12 Walmart The weather is getting nippier and we want more and more sweaters as a result to get cozy with. This Sherpa pullover is an amazing pick because it's so cheap. For just $12 you can make this 1/4-zip part of your wardrobe. You can pick between pink, blue, all black, and all creme, and the sizes run from S–2XL. Shop At Walmart

Festive Pajamas

Plush PJ Sets $10 Walmart One of the best parts of the holiday season is to wear cute and festive jammies all month long. From snowmen fleece pajamas that you can curl up and read a book in, to penguin themed sets that are perfect to watch holiday movies in, the sleepwear is a must. And now you can get sets at Walmart for just $10. Sizes run from S-3XL. Shop At Walmart

Start planning your Black Friday strategy at Walmart, because you won't want to miss these ridiculously low prices.