Was There A UFO In LA? SpaceX Launched Falcon 9 Rocket & All Of Twitter Freaked Out

2017 ending with a UFO sighting or a full-on alien invasion wouldn’t be all that surprising, TBH, and that’s exactly what a lot of folks in Southern California thought was happening last night when Elon Musk, founder of aerospace company SpaceX, launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California. So the “UFO" in LA that freaked out Twitter was actually SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which is still very cool, actually.

Folks from all around Southern California witnessed the mysterious streak of light and odd cloud-like formations the Falcon 9 produced, and hundreds of them even called the police to report the “mysterious light in the sky.” I don’t think the local sheriff is a match for potential extraterrestrial life, but I guess it was worth a shot.

The purpose of the rocket launch was to carry 10 communications satellites into orbit, and the Falcon 9 did successfully complete its mission. (Bonus points for stealing the show on Instagram and Twitter.) So you can rest assured that the aliens aren’t coming to get us. Well, at least they weren’t last night, but this past year has shown us anything is possible. One thing is for sure; you get to debate the existence of aliens with your aunts and uncles this holiday season.

But the best part of the whole thing if you weren't in LA, though, was watching it all unfold on Twitter. It seemed like literally everyone on the internet was abuzz about the potential UFO sighting, and the reactions were really something — just like the supposed UFO.

1 Elon Musk Did Not Try To Stop The Confusion Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea https://t.co/GUIHpKkkp5 — (@elonmusk) # SpaceX founder Elon Musk just combined all of everyone's fears in one hilarious tweet.

2 The Views Were Spectacular What a show @SpaceX what a show! #spacex — (@dannysullivan) # Who knew rockets could be so pretty? (When they're not UFOs)

3 Some Folks Knew What Was Going On I'm pretty sure I'm watching @SpaceX's #Falcon9 over OB here in San Diego. It's breathtaking. https://t.co/ySWKRbiGZK — (@karadefrias) # Even people who knew what they were seeing were still impressed.

4 High-Tech Santa Santa 🎅 went out for a test run @elonmusk #spacexlaunch #SantaClaus #Falcon9 #spacex #santa — (@jeffgordonla) # Some speculated that Santa and his reindeer were behind the strange light show last night.

5 The "UFO" Was Distracting Is this a #UFO I just saw while driving though #oxnard ??? https://t.co/ax1SBAjasA — (@itsqumplicated) # It's probably not safe to drive and record "UFO" sightings — it could lead to distracted driving.

6 Stop: Aliens Ahead I have no idea what this was but everyone including me in Woodland Hills, CA pulled over to the side of the road to take pictures and video and to discuss whether we just saw a UFO or not.This is the video I shot of the aftermath of what were a lot of lights and smoke in the sky. — (@stevecooperesq) # Some drivers just pulled over to witness this amazing spectacle.

7 Aliens Claim Responsibility DONT TRIP BOUT THAT SHIT UP IN THE SKY FAM IT WAS JUS ME 💯🛸 https://t.co/5CeJsHqKQp — (@lilmayo) # You could have predicted that the Twitter jokes would come soon after the Falcon 9 launch.

8 The Sheriff's In Town SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg was the flash you saw in the sky! No cause for concern. — (@venturasheriff) # After receiving a bunch of calls, the Ventura County Sheriff wanted to clear things up.