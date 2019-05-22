In a first for any U.S. state, Washington legalized human composting on Tuesday, paving the way for human corpses to be converted into soil at certain approved facilities. The bill in question passed the Washington legislature with bipartisan support, and its supporters argue it will allow for a cheaper, more environmentally-friendly alternative to burial or cremation.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who has made fighting climate change the centerpiece of his presidential campaign, signed the bill on Tuesday with Katrina Spade, the CEO of a human composting business, by his side. Spade, who founded Recompose in 2017, explained how the process works in an interview with KIRO 7 before the bill's passage.

“[The] body is covered in natural materials, like straw or wood chips, and over the course of about three to seven weeks, thanks to microbial activity, it breaks down into soil," Spade said. At the end of the process, the families of the deceased will be given that soil if they want it; if not, Spade says Recompose will "partner with local conservation groups around the Puget Sound region so that that soil will be used to nourish the land here in the state."

Spade added that the entire process will cost around $5,500. By contrast, burials typically cost between $8,000 and $25,000, while cremation can run families and loved ones up to $6,000, according to KIRO 7.

