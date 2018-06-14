During an interview with the president that aired Wednesday, Fox News host Bret Baier pressed President Trump on Kim Jong Un's many reported human rights abuses. And Trump basically shrugged and brushed it all off.

"You know, he is a killer," Baier said. "I mean, he's clearly executing people." Trump responded by calling Kim a "tough guy" and commenting that other leaders have done "really bad things" too.

It's by no means the first time Trump has downplayed North Korea's abysmal record on human rights. In its 2017 World Report, Human Rights Watch described North Korea as "one of the most repressive authoritarian states in the world." The organization found Kim's regime responsible for "murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortion, and other sexual violence" — all crimes that were "committed by the government."

But according to Trump, that amounts to Kim being "tough." He used similar language in a recent interview with Greta Van Susteren, a former Fox News anchor who now works at Voice of America. Trump called Kim "rough" when pressed by Van Susteren on Kim's record of abusing his people. She pointed out that Kim had starved and "been brutal" to his own people and then asked Trump to clarify if the president still believed "he loves them"? Trump responded, "He's done what he's done."

And on Wednesday, Trump again refused to condemn Kim. He finally answered "yes" to the question of whether or not Kim had done terrible things. But Trump also cast aspersions on unnamed "other people" who had ostensibly been similarly awful.

Baier pushed, saying Kim has "still done some really bad things." And Trump responded:

Yeah, but so have a lot of other people done some really bad things. I mean I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done

