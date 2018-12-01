Christmas is the perfect time to curl up with a good book. If you're lacking in inspiration, you're in luck as Waterstones' best books of 2018 have just been revealed. Although only one winner was crowned, the shortlist is full of fiction and non-fiction gold.

Sally Rooney's Normal People has been one of the most talked about novels of the year, making the Irish tale of romance a clear winner in Waterstones' eyes. Another six adult books made the shortlist (with one children's book also making the cut). Thereare deep dives into the world of politics and the UK's criminal justice system, literary masterpieces based on Greek mythology, and real-life tales of love, and a couple of historical eye-openers too. What's also great to see is that the list is dominated by female authors. Talk about girl power.

The list comes at a particularly great time if you're looking for a Christmas gift or two. With so many themes covered, you'll be hard-pressed to not find something that your loved one will like. A lot of the books are also currently discounted at Waterstones, making that purchase even more purse-friendly.

And even if you think you have no interest in some of the following topics, why not try and open your eyes a little? After all, a good book has the power to broaden your mind.

1 The Winner 'Normal People' by Sally Rooney £12.99 Waterstones Irish author Sally Rooney's second novel was chosen as Waterstones' Book of the Year. The moving tale follows a young intellectual by the name of Marianne and Connell, a boy with a very different background. Friends from school, where their relationship takes a romantic turn, when they both end up at the same university, their relationship changes completely. It's a novel that proves how two people can shape each other's lives in the most unexpected of ways.

2 The Truly Real One 'Everything I Know About Love' by Dolly Alderton £12.99 Waterstones Many people already know how funny and heart-wrenchingly authentic Dolly Alderton's writing is. But for those who have never read the trials and tribulations of her dating life, you're in for a real treat. Her memoir details the ups and downs of love as you grow up and become a full adult. There are dates, dumpings, and warming tales of female friendship that you won't be able to tear away from.

3 A Dip Into Mythology 'Circe' by Madeline Miller £13.99 Waterstones Madeline Miller is the queen of Greek mythology. This time, she delves into the story of Circe, a woman who was born into the world of the gods but finds companionship in the human realm. After coming across witchcraft and being banished by Zeus, Circe must choose which home she feels more drawn to and which power she wants to possess.

5 A Dose Of Literary History 'The Penguin Classics Book' by Henry Eliot £24.99 Waterstones Encompassing 4,000 years of literature and more than 1,000 books, the creative editor of Penguin Classics has compiled the publishing house's best creations in one book. Aiming to inspire and educate, it's the perfect literary treat for readers both young and old.

7 A Political Affair 'Why We Get the Wrong Politicians' by Isabel Hardman £15.99 Waterstones The business of politics in the UK has long faced its scandals. Now, Isabel Hardman is opening the murky world of Westminster up the public, revealing how supposedly decent people sometimes pass terrible laws and why MPs are some of the least trusted people around.