Waterstones' Best Books Of 2018 Will Give You Plenty To Read Over The Festive Period
Christmas is the perfect time to curl up with a good book. If you're lacking in inspiration, you're in luck as Waterstones' best books of 2018 have just been revealed. Although only one winner was crowned, the shortlist is full of fiction and non-fiction gold.
Sally Rooney's Normal People has been one of the most talked about novels of the year, making the Irish tale of romance a clear winner in Waterstones' eyes. Another six adult books made the shortlist (with one children's book also making the cut). Thereare deep dives into the world of politics and the UK's criminal justice system, literary masterpieces based on Greek mythology, and real-life tales of love, and a couple of historical eye-openers too. What's also great to see is that the list is dominated by female authors. Talk about girl power.
The list comes at a particularly great time if you're looking for a Christmas gift or two. With so many themes covered, you'll be hard-pressed to not find something that your loved one will like. A lot of the books are also currently discounted at Waterstones, making that purchase even more purse-friendly.
And even if you think you have no interest in some of the following topics, why not try and open your eyes a little? After all, a good book has the power to broaden your mind.
1The Winner
'Normal People' by Sally Rooney
Irish author Sally Rooney's second novel was chosen as Waterstones' Book of the Year. The moving tale follows a young intellectual by the name of Marianne and Connell, a boy with a very different background. Friends from school, where their relationship takes a romantic turn, when they both end up at the same university, their relationship changes completely. It's a novel that proves how two people can shape each other's lives in the most unexpected of ways.
2The Truly Real One
'Everything I Know About Love' by Dolly Alderton
Many people already know how funny and heart-wrenchingly authentic Dolly Alderton's writing is. But for those who have never read the trials and tribulations of her dating life, you're in for a real treat. Her memoir details the ups and downs of love as you grow up and become a full adult. There are dates, dumpings, and warming tales of female friendship that you won't be able to tear away from.
3A Dip Into Mythology
Madeline Miller is the queen of Greek mythology. This time, she delves into the story of Circe, a woman who was born into the world of the gods but finds companionship in the human realm. After coming across witchcraft and being banished by Zeus, Circe must choose which home she feels more drawn to and which power she wants to possess.
4For The History Buffs
'The Colour of Time: A New History of the World, 1850-1960' by Dan Jones and Marina Amaral
This hefty book is a collaboration between historian Dan Jones and Brazilian artist Marina Amaral. The latter specialises in transforming historical black-and-white photographs into colourful works of art. Jones, meanwhile, uses his expertise to detail over 100 years of history, charting the reign and demise of empires and the achievements of women and men throughout the entire world.
5A Dose Of Literary History
'The Penguin Classics Book' by Henry Eliot
Encompassing 4,000 years of literature and more than 1,000 books, the creative editor of Penguin Classics has compiled the publishing house's best creations in one book. Aiming to inspire and educate, it's the perfect literary treat for readers both young and old.
6True Crime At Its Finest
'The Secret Barrister: Stories Of The Law And How It's Broken' by The Secret Barrister
Life inside the British criminal justice system never does run smooth. This anonymous insider reveals all the rights and wrongs, including how law professionals morally defend someone they believe to be guilty and the human cost of wrongful convictions.
7A Political Affair
'Why We Get the Wrong Politicians' by Isabel Hardman
The business of politics in the UK has long faced its scandals. Now, Isabel Hardman is opening the murky world of Westminster up the public, revealing how supposedly decent people sometimes pass terrible laws and why MPs are some of the least trusted people around.
The reading list of a lifetime, wouldn't you agree?