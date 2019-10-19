Here’s your weekend horoscope for October 19-20, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

We might find ourselves in need of some tender, loving care in the romance department this weekend with the Moon entering nurturing Cancer early Saturday morning. For those of us that are single, we'll be seeking out romantic connections and encounters that offer emotional depth and sustenance, especially as love planet Venus is still camped out in all-or-nothing Scorpio. For those of us that are already in a relationship, this Cancer Moon energy offers us the chance to get cozy and cuddly with our significant other.

However, this weekend won't be without it's share of hiccups as the Cancer Moon dukes it out with Mars in partnership-oriented Libra as well as Saturn and Pluto in serious Capricorn. The result of this planetary mashup could highlight where we may not be getting our needs met in relationship, where we we may need to be more compromising, and the emotional honesty and care needed for healthier romantic relationships.

Luckily, with the Cancer Moon teaming up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces and intuitive Mercury in Scorpio by Sunday, the conversations we have now can help to facilitate intimacy, healing, and fulfillment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling more tender or nostalgic this weekend when it comes to love and romance, but it could be that you may need to get honest with yourself or a romantic interest that you're craving something deeper now. Stability in love doesn't need to mean a loss of freedom.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself needing to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner this weekend, as it seems that one or both of you need to be a bit more compromising with each other for the sake of the connection between you. In what ways can you be more receptive and understanding?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a new love connection, you may be asked to tune-in with yourself and get clear about what your values are now. While you might have to pull back and look at romance with more discerning eyes, know that you're laying the groundwork now for something more substantial.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might be hard for you to ignore what you're feeling this weekend where it pertains family or home related matter between you and your partner. Even though the feelings may be uncomfortable, it's best to be upfront and direct about what you need. Single? Revel in your "me" time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel caught between wanting to express what you feel to a love interest and keeping your feelings to yourself. Though expressing your feelings may be the key to you getting exactly what you need, with or without the relationship. Too, be mindful of over-idealizing the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's possible that you could meet someone new this weekend either through someone you know or online. However, if you find yourself needing to prove yourself or your worth to a potential love interest, take that as a sign to look elsewhere. Also, you are lovable as you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to what you want in a romantic relationship, are you spending too much energy chasing after an unobtainable ideal? This might be the question that you need to examine this weekend. Not that you should lower your standards but you may need to redefine them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment, with your charm, style, and wit helping you to stand out from the crowd more than ever. As such, be mindful of expecting the worst when it comes to love and romance as things are working in your favor. You don't need to be perfect, just be you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to examine if a current intimate relationship is worth all of the energy that you're putting into it. Hint: be mindful of only seeing what you want to see now. If single, you're reminded not to lose hope in finding the right match for you. True intimacy requires some vulnerability.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might need to exercise some patience with your partner this weekend, especially when it comes to executing a shared goal or plan. By being open to their feedback or insight, you can help to deepen the bond between you. If single, a little spontaneity attracts romance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It may be time for you to make a hard assessment this weekend as to whether you and someone you're dating are on the same page, particularly where it pertains to your goals or plans for the future. Ultimately, if things are going to work, you both have to make the effort.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be getting hot and heavy with someone this weekend, but take care that you're not getting too far ahead of yourself. Take some time to see whether this is someone that can really fit into your life for now and the future. Have fun but keep your eyes on the bigger picture.