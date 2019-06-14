We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for June 15-16, 2019.

If the energy of the past week has seemed intense and heavy, then this weekend offers a lighthearted reprieve, especially when it comes to love and relationships. One reason for this comes courtesy of the Moon moving to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early Saturday morning.

With the Sagittarius Moon opposing flirty Venus in Gemini by Saturday night, the vibe of the day calls for some humor, wit, and a dose of spontaneity in our approach to dating and mating, with this theme continuing into Sunday as the Moon teams up with Jupiter in Sagittarius. However, with Mercury (Gemini's planetary ruler) in tenderhearted Cancer, we may still need to be a bit choosy when it comes to potential mates and dates. Above all, we should trust our intuition.

On Sunday morning, when Mercury in Cancer opposes serious Saturn in Capricorn, the party stops for a moment as some of us could get a reality check when it comes to someone we're dating or an ongoing relationship issue. Though before we go assuming the worst or making hard and fast decisions about a relationship, this Mercury-Saturn combination shows us where we may need to improve in communicating our feelings and needs, as well as where we can do better at listening.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance can be yours this weekend, especially if traveling, attending a social gathering, or looking for love online. Though in order for you to find what you're seeking, it may require that you work on releasing any disappointments from the past or an unattainable ideal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner may need to have a discussion this weekend regarding a money related matter. While the conversation may be a tough one, it's a necessary one. Just try not to be rigid or stubborn in your thinking. Single? It's time to stop dwelling on someone from the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A love interest's moodiness or flaky behavior could throw you off a bit this weekend and as a result, you're reminded to be wary of anyone that consistently and purposely triggers your insecurities. Honor your worth. If this is a first time thing, get clear on your expectations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be gaga about someone this weekend but you might not be seeing this person as clearly as you should. As a result, you may need to push yourself to see them as they are and not how you want them to be. Gather the facts you need. Too, don't be afraid to speak your truth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air for you this weekend and it's possible that you could meet someone new through a friend, online, or while entertaining one of your passions. However, you may need to step back a little and lean into your intuition on this one. Let things unfold organically.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you may know what you're looking for in a partner, take care that you're not overly focused on what looks good on paper and ignoring your deeper needs. Allow both your heart and authenticity to guide you. Also, allow yourself to be loved as imperfect as you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could strike a love connection this weekend either through traveling or with someone of a different culture or background. But if love hasn't been going your way, you're reminded to stay optimistic. In terms of your relationship goals, be mindful of following the status quo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

What you need and what you want in love might be two different things right now and this weekend you're asked to take a moment and get clear on the two. Not that you can't have both but sometimes what you want may not be the best option for you. See the truth for what it is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to practice the art of compromise this weekend when it comes to you and your love interest getting what you both want. Though know that the first step in getting your needs met is talking about them. Overall, know you're worthy of being loved as you deserve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to matters of the heart this weekend, you're reminded not to place too much emphasis or your personal value on how much you do for another. While helping the one you love is a good thing, they also have to be willing to help themselves. "Fixing" someone isn't love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love finds you this weekend when you're out and about with people that you love, doing something that you love. Though you should be discerning when it comes to your romantic possibilities, try not to overthink things now. Stay positive. Love just might surprise you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could meet a number of potential love matches this weekend. Though determining who's right for you may mean holding yourself accountable to your standards. What are your goals for your love life? Now's not the time to get discouraged. Love is coming.