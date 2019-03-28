Poach the eggs, flip the pancakes, and make sure you have the champagne flutes polished. Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa is here in time for spring, and it should be your plus one to brunch this weekend. While mimosas are typically reserved for the 21+ brunch crowd, Welch's champagne-less spin on the beverage invites everybody to the table. Send that group text to get brunch on the calendar now.

Welch's Grape Juice has always been a staple in the lunch box and at the breakfast table. And now it's making its mark with that glorious meal we find ourselves obsessing over between breakfast and lunch. Consider the Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa grape juice all grown up thanks to a burst of light, crisp citrus.

According to the press release, the sparkling drink is safe for pregnant women, so it's the perfect bottle to toast with at the baby shower. Or, really, whenever the mood for something juicy and sparkling strikes. The grapes used in Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa are grown in the U.S., and its lip smacking sweetness is ~natural~, all thanks to those grapes. Good news for those of us adults who are kids at heart or just aren't really into the whole champagne-for-breakfast thing — this grown up way to grape juice will be inducted into Welch's permanent lineup. You know, for those year-round brunching opportunities.

Welch's

Instead of heading to your local wine shop to pick up a bottle, you'll find this non-alcoholic beverage at Target stores and on Target.com. The Sparkling Mimosa will be available in 24.5-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $3.19. What's more sparkling than this bottle is all this good news. Hello, excuse to make a Target run!

The Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa is joining quite the cast of permanent sparkling beverages Welch's has to offer at Target. In 2018, Welch's released a Sparkling Rosé into the world, and our weeknights during the work week have never been so clear and beautiful. The non-alcoholic version of everyone's favorite wine color truly means that you can rosé all day, any day. You'll also find a bottle of this bubbly grape juice at Target for $3.19. Call your local store to see if any are currently in stock for your spring soiree!

Both the Sparkling Mimosa and Sparkling Rosé join the classic Sparkling White Grape Juice and Sparkling Red Grape Juice for when you want grape juice with a little more pizazz. And once brunch has passed and the summer sunsets beg a taste of something more fruity, there's a non-alcoholic Welch's 100 percent Juice Red Sangria to fill your glass with. From breakfast to brunch to lunch to dinner to that after dinner night cap, the grape juice company has you covered and your glass full.

Grape juice is forever a welcomed beverage in my kitchen. You don't need to be in elementary school to enjoy the flavors of a concord grape. Something sparkling and crisp with your omelet feels nice, and now — no matter what the occasion — you don't have to compromise the bubbles at brunch.