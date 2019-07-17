In case you missed it, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams recently gave Modern Family star Sarah Hyland his final rose in the form of a stunning engagement ring. Now, as E! News noted, Wells Adams opened up about his engagement to Sarah Hyland and even discussed the pressure he felt in planning one major detail about the event.

During an episode of Adams' podcast with his co-host Brandi Cyrus, Your Favorite Things, the Bachelor in Paradise star got real about one aspect of his engagement plan that was a bit stressful for him. As it turns out, the most nerve-wracking aspect of the plan was actually transporting the ring to Fiji, which is where the two became engaged. "Guys, for the most part, are not used to having expensive pieces of jewelry around them," he said, "So, it freaks us out just in general. Also, for me, we were traveling across the ocean, so that's even more stress of like, ‘What happens if someone steals my bag or something?'"

The reality star also joked on the July 17 episode that he's not just happy to be engaged, he's also "so happy" that his fiancée now gets to look after the Lorraine Schwartz bling, saying,

"Everyone is like, ‘Are you so happy?' And I was so happy but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring. There's too much pressure!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Adams offered up even more behind-the-scenes details about his romantic beach proposal, including the fact that Hyland may have had an idea that her beau was about to pop the question. He said,

"I think she thought it was happening and then right before we left, I was dressed pretty frumpy. I was like, ‘Is this t-shirt OK?' And she was like, ‘You're wearing a t-shirt?' That threw her off a little bit. Listen, Sarah's a smart girl. She knew what was happening."

The BiP star continued to reveal that the photographer who captured their special moment took Hyland a bit off guard, "All of a sudden, he f*cking scurries out from the bushes and he's like, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap, snap!' Sarah is like, 'What is happening!? Then all of a sudden we were in a cool engagement shoot."

Just as Adams said, the photos that resulted from the shoot are picture perfect. Both the actor and the reality star took to Instagram to post clips and snaps from the big moment, with Hyland even captioning her series of photos with a quote from the 1995 movie It Takes Two,

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams"

Hyland and Adams have been linked together since late 2017 ever since they celebrated Halloween together by dressing as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things. Following their holiday outing, the pair made frequent appearances on each others social accounts, which prompted Adams to (sort of) confirm that they were an item. He said in an interview with The Morning Breath on Nov. 8, 2017, in regards to whether he was dating the Modern Family star, "To be fair, if you really want to know anything, just look at my social media." In other words, their sweet social media posts said it all about where they stood.

Luckily, thanks to their most recent posts, fans know exactly where the engaged couple stand today. And now that any ring-related worries are behind them, Adams and Hyland can focus on this meaningful next step in their relationship and simply celebrate their engagement.