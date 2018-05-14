Rihanna and Fenty Beauty are coming in hot. They are coming for both your wallet and your facial features, too. Fenty Beauty is expanding its Beach, Please! collection, which launched with the Body Lava in two colors and the Fairy Bomb glitter pom pom. Each of those skin-loving, shimmer-adding, and glow-inducing products have become "must use" for the summer — since you are showing off dem limbs in T-shirt dresses, tanks, and short shorts. Yes, the Body Lavas quickly sold out. The product has yet to be fully restocked. But don't fret — since the Beach Please! collection is extending with actual and awesome makeup.

Rihanna first teased the new products in an impromptu and super fun tutorial she did in conjunction with her latest Vogue cover. She showed off Fenty products in colors that were not currently available in the brand's repertoire of offerings. Fans and beauty sleuths were quick to point out how much they loved the pink and gold eye shadow and metallic look lippies. They also noted that the items Rih used looked like Fenty new-ness, which they instantly coveted.

Now, the brand has confirmed the new collection on its official Insta, as well as Rihanna's Insta. The additional suite of products arrives on Monday, May 21.

The new Beach, Please! promo campaign image features a gorgeous and glowy Rihanna, looking away from the camera with the sun illuminating her from behind. She is owning that pink eyeshadow on her lids and the gold accent hue on the lower lashline. Her lips are glazed with a peachy hue. Her cheeks have that summery, lit-from-within glow. This range is going to be so good.

TrendMood, the makeup news Instagram feed, reports via this post that the collection will include new Killawatt Highlighter Duos, which can be used on the lids, lips, and cheeks. The post also states that it will include Lip Topper Sets and Liquid Eyeshadow Duos.

We saw glimpses of these products in the tutorial! Rihanna was pretty much hiding the Beach, Please! makeup in plain sight with her goofy and playful tutorial. She was showing them off without giving us too much info. Fans also fell in love with her vibe during this video. She was so relatable, despite being one of the most photographed, beloved, and stunning women in the world. When Rihanna doles out makeup tips, you follow them. You don’t ask questions. You just marvel!

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, fans weighed in about Beach, Please! Part 2 with lots of comments on the post.

Some users were ready to kiss their cash goodbye — with well-glossed lips, of course.

Others were totally thrown by the shades.

Yes, a lot of fans were requesting a Rih-stock of Body Lava, because warm weather is pretty much here to stay. It is being summoned by fans who have yet to get their hands on it and are ISO that glorious, baptized in gold glow.

The Fenty Beauty drop happening in just one week comes hot on the heels of the debut of the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which is earning all sorts of fashion accolades for being inclusive in terms of size and colors. There are four collections to suit whatever mood you are in when it comes to intimates and undies.

Notice that commenters on the Beach, Please! post were stating that they just dropped loot cakes on the Savage undies and such and now they want to dish out more cash on these products. Rihanna is truly evolving Fenty into a full service beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brand. She is giving people what they want and need with her offerings.

Get ready to give into the rest of the Beach, Please! summer collection on May 21. It will be available via Sephora and the Fenty Beauty site.