We've seen a whole host of creative new skincare trends, ingredients, and products in 2019 and TBH, I think 2020 is set to be even bigger. Skincare is getting smarter and smarter, and our complexions can only be thankful. Case in point: the humble micromist, which is set to be huge in the new year. But what are micromists? Here's everything you need to know about them, including which products are worth their salt.

You'll no doubt be familiar with face mists. Whether they're packed full of antioxidants or SPF, they are great at refreshing our skin, adding longevity to makeup, and protecting from UV rays and pollution. But micromists are an entirely different beast, and they're a lot more clever than your average face spray. Why? Because they act more like serums than sprays.

The reasons serums are so esteemed within the skincare world is because they contain smaller than average molecules that can penetrate deeply into skin. This means that the ingredients (such as brightening vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid) in your chosen serum can help more layers of your skin than say, your cleanser or moisturiser. Micromists take on the form of a serum, meaning their chosen ingredients are also able to get deep down into skin.

“Micromists carry a smaller molecule, which is able to slip ingredients into skin cells,” Michaella Bolder told Vogue UK, adding that they are suitable for application both before and after makeup. Another way to think of them is as "fog mists," as they are described in Korea. They're effective at "dispensing a hydration haze like you’re walking into a fog," explained super popular brand Glow Recipe. Micromists are therefore especially exceptional at delivery hydrating properties to dried out, dehydrated skin.

If this whole 'serum on the go' idea sounds appealing to you (and really, why wouldn't it?!), here are a few micromists to try now: