According to CNN, an estimated nearly two million people took to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday as massive demonstrations against controversial amendments to an extradition bill continued despite lawmakers vowing to suspend the law. But if the large turnout at Sunday's demonstration is any indication, the Hong Kong protests are about more than just extradition.

Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the organization behind Sunday's protest, told CNN it believed Sunday's protest saw close to two million people take to the streets in Hong Kong, a number the organization said was "unprecedented." The cable news network reported that local police estimated 338,000 people marched the protest's original route while photographs from the BBC showed demonstrators spilled onto neighboring roads.

Sunday's protest came a day after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had promised to suspend the legislative amendment enabling Hong Kong residents to be extradited for trial elsewhere, including mainland China. But Lam's decision to hit pause on the bill hasn't appeared to satisfy demonstrators, who demanded her resignation as they marched through Hong Kong's streets on Sunday.

In a statement released Sunday, CHRF vowed to continue protesting until Lam resigned and the extradition bill was withdrawn entirely, CNN reported. The group also demanded the city retract its previous characterization of the protests as a "riot" and release all detained or arrested protesters without charge. "Should the government refuse to respond, only more Hong Kongers will strike tomorrow," CNN reported CHRF said in its statement.

