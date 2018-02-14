Valentine's Day is blessedly here, and we're all celebrating in different ways. Maybe you have a romantic dinner planned, or perhaps you're going to drink the night away with friends instead of finding a date. No matter how you're acknowledging the holiday, you'll probably have a good time. But I've got to say this: your celebration will probably not be as epic as the ones happening in PyeongChang. Sure, the Olympians in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics are there to compete against fellow super-athletes and hopefully win some medals, but they're people just like us — and they have favorite Valentine's Day traditions, too.

In celebration of Coca-Cola's 90th year sponsoring the Olympic Games, the company has teamed up with four Olympic and Paralympic athletes — Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy, Olympic freestyle aerial skier Mac Bohonnon, Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen, and Olympic Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor — to make a sweet video about their Valentine's Day traditions and the things they love about the day (and, of course, their respective sports). They had to make some tough choices, like whether it's better to receive flowers or chocolate. (My answer: Why not both?) They also dished on whether they prefer funny or serious Valentine's Day cards, a homemade meal or restaurant food, and whether or texting or calling is more romantic. The answers are seriously hilarious, and it's a reminder that even though these athletes seem superhuman, they're regular people.

Meyers Taylor, whose husband, Nic Taylor, is also a bobsledder, according to CNN, said her sport has a surprising romantic side. "Bobsled is probably one of the most romantic Olympic sports out there," Meyers Taylor said in the video. "Think about it. You have these speed suits that we wear — our competition suits — it's basically similar to being nude. It's a bathing suit with arms and legs, and you're squeezing into a sled together." You and your boo probably won't take up elite competition as your new Valentine's Day tradition, but Meyers Taylor's situation is pretty much definition #goals.

Of course, Meyers Taylor is lucky enough to have a partner who completely understands the trials and tribulations of her sport, but the other Olympians Coca-Cola spoke with had differing opinions about whether their Valentines needed to be athletes, too. Bohonnon said knowledge of his sport is a non-negotiable. "My Valentine definitely has to know how to ski," he said. 18-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen, who earlier this week accomplished the first-ever quad flip in the Olympics, said his Valentine "does not need to know how to skate," which is a blessing because figure skating is hard, people.

Of course, gifts are always a contentious topic around Valentine's Day, and these Olympians are no strangers to the debate. Bohonnon said "I get myself into trouble if I try to make a homemade meal," which feels pretty relatable (and like a great excuse to go out for dinner). Snowboarder Purdy said that she prefers to receive "flowers, because they last longer," which also, same. However, Meyers Taylor said she's big on chocolate: "The best Valentine's Day gift I've ever received," she said, "is just chocolates from my husband, and he always finds a way to get me my chocolates, regardless of where I am in the world." Now that's struggle that couples who are always on the road, competing internationally, can relate to. Similarly, Chen is easy to please went comes to a perfect Valentine's Day. "I remember being a little kid an elementary school," he said. "We got to decorate this little box. Everyone in the class dropped off a little piece of candy, and that was awesome."

As for me, I'll be celebrating Valentine's Day at home, but I can empathize with how hard it is to be apart from your boo today (even if you're, I don't know, representing your country on the world's foremost stage of elite sporting). Happy Valentine's Day, y'all.