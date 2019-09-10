For the last 11 years, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been serving as her legally appointed conservator. However, that's no longer the case — not for the next few months, at least, according to Billboard. So, what does Britney Spears' dad not being her conservator mean for the singer, you wonder? Well, Jodi Montgomery, Spears' current care manager, will be temporarily be taking over the conservatorship for now. Hopefully, though, her day-to-day life won't change all that much in the meantime.

As per a report from Billboard, a Los Angeles judge recently approved Jamie's "request to be temporarily relieved of his role" as Spears' conservator, effective Sept. 9. The outlet noted that Jamie cited "personal health reasons" as the reason for the request, which would definitely make sense, considering what the singer revealed to fans earlier this year. (Bustle reached out to Spears' rep for comment on the situation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Back on Jan. 4, Spears shared a childhood photo of herself with her parents on Instagram. In the caption, the star announced that she'd be taking an "indefinite hiatus" from her Las Vegas residency, Domination. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," Spears explained of her reason to put the show on hold. "We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time."

According to People, Spears' team also released a statement in regards to Jamie's health, around the same time the singer canceled her Domination residency. Apparently, Jamie became "seriously ill" back in November 2018, after which he was rushed to the hospital where his colon "spontaneously ruptured."

The statement didn't clarify the cause of Jamie's ruptured colon. It did, however, note that "after a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery."

Now, it's worth acknowledging that there is another factor that may have contributed to the recent change in Spears' conservatorship. On Sept. 4, Spears' two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, were granted a restraining order against Jamie, after Kevin Federline — Spear's ex-husband and the father of her two boys — filed it on their behalf following an alleged physical altercation, as per Newsweek. (Bustle previously reached out to Spears about the allegations, but did not hear back. Jamie has not publicly commented on these claims.)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's unclear whether or not this incident contributed to the temporary removal of Jamie's conservatorship. Regardless, Montgomery will take over that role until Jan. 20, 2020, which means that she will "now be in charge of providing temporary care, maintenance, and support for Britney" until that time, according to Billboard. Per that same report, this means Montgomery can "restrict and limit visitors 'by any means,'" except for with the singer's court-appointed attorney. Montgomery also has access to Spears' medical records and doctors.

As for what will happen after Montgomery's conservatorship expires, that remains to be seen for now. Technically, Jamie could resume that position if a judge sees him fit to do so. Perhaps Spears' father might prefer to pass the baton permanently, though. Who knows.

All that matters for the time being is that Spears is being adequately taken care of, as outlined by the duties of her conservator. This whole thing is probably pretty stressful for everyone involved, so hopefully the transition will be as seamless and painless as possible.