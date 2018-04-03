If you thought it was going to be one of Trump's former associates like Paul Manafort or Rick Gates, then you thought wrong. Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's influence in the 2016 election has led to its first sentencing, and the man in question is Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan.

Van der Zwaan has been sentenced to 30 days in in prison after it was revealed that he had lied to investigators about his contacts with Gates, who is a business associate of Manafort's and a former Trump campaign official. Together, Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 charges, including money laundering and conspiracy against the U.S. Van der Zwaan, on the other hand, had no ties to the Trump campaign, and instead was only connected to Gates — but after lying to federal investigators about his last contact with Gates and then being found out, he eventually pleaded guilty.

As it turns out, in addition to van der Zwaan's prison sentence, he is being fined $20,000 and most likely will be deported back to London. Raw Story reported that van der Zwaan's team requested a lenient jail term, as his wife is reportedly having a difficult pregnancy and van der Zwaan wanted to be back in the United Kingdom with her as quickly as possible.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Van der Zwaan faced up to six months in prison, so the request for a lenient sentence may have actually achieved something, although U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who presided over the case, was unwilling to let van der Zwaan off with just the fines that his attorneys were asking for.

“What I did was wrong,” van der Zwaan said at his sentencing. “I apologize to my wife and to my family.”

More to come ...