Even if you didn’t watch Season 22 of Celebrity Big Brother, you probably heard about the false allegations Roxanne Pallett made against Ryan Thomas on the show. The former Emmerdale actress, who knew her fellow housemate before signing up for the series, claimed that the Coronation Street actor had punched her "like a boxer would punch a bag" after he playfully teased her. Since then, she has apologised to Thomas, taken back her allegations, and has reportedly even written a letter to him. But what did Roxanne Pallett’s letter to Ryan Thomas say?

Well, according to The Sun, Pallett decided to pen a handwritten letter of apology, after she was heavily criticised for not being sincere when she said sorry during an appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show and during her Celebrity Big Brother exit interview with Emma Willis. A source told the paper: "Roxanne decided to write Ryan a letter of apology shortly after deciding to leave the house and having been interviewed by Jeremy Vine and Emma Willis. She gave the note to a member of show staff to pass on to Ryan once he left the house rather than attempting to give it to him directly."

Well, if it is true, a handwritten letter definitely has a personal touch, I’ll give her that.

However, upon leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house as the winner, Thomas has said that he didn't receive any such letter. During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Sept. 18 alongside his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, he said: "I’ve heard this. I haven’t received one."

But a source has reportedly told The Sun that the letter in question did exist. Unfortunately though, it was never given to Thomas at the finale as everyone was so busy. However, they reckon the letter is definitely still on the way. They explained: "Understandably there was a lot of commotion when Ryan excited the house victorious and he hasn’t been able to receive the letter yet."

Right, so if this letter does exist, what exactly does it say? I reached out to Pallett's rep to find out, however, they did no want to comment. In fact, they did not even confirm if the letter does actually exist. But if Pallett or her rep does decide to tell me, you'll be the first to know.

Unfortunately, it's looking unlikely that Pallett will be doing any interviews revealing all about the letter any time soon. You see, since quitting Celebrity Big Brother and giving her exit interview, she has kept a fairly low profile. However, she has made it clear that she regrets what happened.

During her appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show, she said:"“I massively apologise to not just Ryan, his family, friends, his fans. Every single person who watched that and completely unjustifiably saw an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act. In that moment, because I am a sensitive, I mistook what has playful."

When asked in his interview on This Morning how he feels about the situation now he has had time to reflect, Thomas called for the public to stop treating Pallett so badly and said: "I know Roxanne will be having a lot of backlash about this. Why do I want to fuel that situation?"

Sounds very fair to me. Currently, it is unclear whether this alleged letter does actually exist, let alone what Pallett may have said in it. What is clear though is that Thomas wants to put everything that happened behind him, and I can imagine Pallett feels the same.

Time to move on, guys.