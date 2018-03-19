When trying to discover your personality type, there are lots of places to turn to on the internet: you can take the Myers-Briggs personality test to determine your type, you can simply Google "personality test" to see an array of options, or you can keep it simple with a social media quiz (OK, they might not be the most accurate, but they're fun!). One other way to find out more about your personality is to check out the Enneagram test. This test will clue you in to your type, which could reveal a lot about you. So what do the different Enneagram types mean?

Before you understand that, you'll need the basics of what, exactly, the Enneagram test is. The Enneagram test gives you your basic personality type. According to the official website, "Everyone emerges from childhood with one of the nine types dominating their personality, with inborn temperament and other pre-natal factors being the main determinants of our type. This is one area where most all of the major Enneagram authors agree — we are born with a dominant type."

This one dominant type is what shapes our childhood, making us who we are today. The test acknowledges that you might see yourself in many of the different types — maybe even all of them — and, yes, you might have those traits. But the point is that your one basic type is the most important.

You can figure out your type on the official Enneagram Institute website, where you'll have to pay $12 or use a code to take a test. The results are really interesting, and if you're trying to learn more about yourself, the cost is worth it. Once you know your type number, find out exactly what it means below:

Type One: The Reformer Giphy The first type is known as "the reformer" on the Enneagram Institute website. Type Ones are described as perfectionists who are controlled, rational, and principled. Type Ones are driven by a need to be good and right. Integrity and quality are really important to them. Type Ones can be serene and calm, but they can also be judgmental and uncompromising. They can also be very critical of themselves, as they believe there is a "right" and a "wrong" way of doing things. A Type One is likely to be hard on themselves in trying to do the "right" thing, and they think thoroughly before doing or saying anything. Type Ones are also known to experience a lot of anger, but to keep it inside — they are not ones to indulge in emotional outbursts.

Type Two: The Helper Giphy Type Twos are often referred to as "the helper." They are naturally caring and helpful, and they love to please others. Type Twos are generous and supportive, and they want to make the world a better place. They are very genuine and caring, and make excellent friends. However, Type Twos also have a strong need for love and appreciation, which can sometimes come across as negative traits. Type Twos work hard at relationships and they put a lot of energy into them — this is the friend you would go to if you needed someone to listen and offer help in any way. In fact, Type Twos often do so much for other people that they forget to focus on themselves as well.

Type Three: The Achiever Giphy Type Three is called "the achiever" on the official site. While this type is similar to Type One, they are more driven by success and the desire to look as good as possible to others. Type Threes want to be the best, and they'll do anything to get there — these are hard workers who can do a lot of good. Of course, there's a negative side to every type, and for this one, it's that they can be way too focused on their appearance and being seen as successful. At work, Type Threes can be driven, competitive, and extremely focused — this is the person who always jumps at being the leader, and would likely step over others to get where they want to go. They don't deal with their emotions very well, as you can probably imagine. It's not all bad, though: Type Threes are great at communicating and learning from their mistakes. They are super focused and smart and you can probably learn a lot from them.

Type Four: The Individualist Giphy Known as the "individualist" on the official site, Type Fours are extremely sensitive, dramatic, and temperamental. That sounds pretty awful, but there are plenty of positive things about a Type Four personality as well. Type Fours are very creative and see the beauty in almost anything. They are unique and authentic, and tend to have a more romantic view of the world. In their own way, they are very focused and purpose driven, and they are also known for their courage and sensitivity. As you can probably tell, Type Fours are super emotional — maybe a little bit too emotional sometimes. Type Fours can sometimes be too focused on what they don't have while rejecting what they do have.

Type Five: The Investigator Giphy Type Fives are innovative and intense. Type Fives are quiet and reserved, and mainly keeps to themselves. They are also pretty rational and smart. They can be known for their mind, or for more negative traits — many see that quietness as arrogance, and many view Type Fives as people who feel too good for others. While Type Fives are inventive, curious, and perceptive, they lack in the emotional department. Type Fives are known for their ability to detach. If you're a Type Five, chances are good you don't trust many people, have difficulty opening up, and generally prefer to keep to yourself. Type Fives are also known for being hard-workers who are careful and always striving to learn more.

Type Six: The Loyalist Giphy Known as the "loyalist" on the official site, Type Six people are responsible, committed, and always prepared for anything. The positive traits of a Type Six personality is that they are devoted and trustworthy. The negatives? They can allow themselves to worry too much, to become really suspicious and anxious easily. A Type Six is super attuned to their environment, always on the lookout. If you have a Type Six personality, you might find that you have a more negative outlook on life. You tend to worry and stress too much, and you usually focus on the bad stuff rather than the good stuff. But at the same time, this allows you to solve and identify problems in a really unique way. You are also the friend people can rely on and trust, which is always a good thing.

Type Seven: The Enthusiast Giphy A Type Seven is more of an extrovert: someone who is busy and social, who loves to have fun all the time. Type Sevens are known for being optimistic, adventurous, and exciting. Type Sevens know how to have a good time, and that is what they always want to do no matter what. This is a good thing, of course, but it can also be a bad thing: Type Sevens can be impulsive and reckless, totally distracted by the good times and not focused on the important stuff. Type Sevens may be focused on fun, but that doesn't mean they aren't smart. If you're a Type Seven, you're probably very practical, and you think quickly. Type Sevens hate being bored or constrained, so they're always trying to learn new things - which is definitely good. The positive nature of a Type Seven allows them to get through crappy emotions and bad situations pretty easily.

Type Eight: The Challenger Giphy If you're a Type Eight, the official Enneagram site says that you're a "challenger:" someone who is confident, powerful, and dominating. A Type Eight can be a little difficult to handle. This is someone who needs to be in control all the time, who is super strong and sure they can do anything. On the negative side, Type Eights can be aggressive and hard to work with, and they can be a bit too powerful for some people. Type Eights are independent, bold, direct, and intense. Their personality can be kind of a lot — if you're a Type Eight, you might find that you always need to be the one making the decisions or leading the way. When it comes to emotions, Type Eights want to be "strong" and not "weak." They can get angry quickly, and they're not great at dealing with vulnerability.