It's time to pucker up and spritz. The Kylie Jenner x Kim Kardashian West fragrance collaboration drops on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The sisters have shared just all of the details about what the Kylie Jenner x Kim Kardashian Lip perfumes smell like. The collection features three colorful and lip-shaped bottles in red, pink, and nude. The scent names correspond to the bottle colors. Since Jenner and her Kylie Cosmetics are known for mega matte Lip Kits and velvet-y lip looks, the packaging is so on brand.

Jenner took to her personal Instagram story to share a closer look at the glossy and pouty bottles and to reveal the specific notes that comprise each scent. She also shared the fact that these perfumes are all she is personally wearing in the caption of one of the posts. While Kardashian West's KKW Fragrance arm has released several perfume collections thus far, this marks Jenner's first foray into fragrance. Of course she is excited to about this collab, which will be sold via the KKW Fragrance site.

Now that Jenner has revealed the base, middle, and top notes, customers can start planning ahead and thinking about which scent they want to shop. Each scent is $40 but there is also the option to purchase all three in a $110 bundle, which is a savings of $10.

Nude Lips is a vanilla amber musk with notes of magnolia, jasmine, peony, lily of the valley, solar spices, and melted Tahitian vanilla. It sounds like a rich and spicy aroma that will last through after-hours drinks and as though it's absolutely perfect for the fall season.

Pink Lips, which lives in the coolest, hot pink bottle, is a "solar floral coconut," per Jenner's caption. It also boats notes of mandarin, Italian bergamot, tiare flower, and solar gardenia. Jenner also called it a "cocktail of pink musks, sandalwood, and liquid amber." Mmmm.

Lastly, Red Lips is a described as an "opulent white floral" with notes of blood orange zest, red lotus blossom, deep red gardenia, exotic ylang, vanilla bean, red cedar, and plush musks. Are you ready to inhale deeply? The Kylie x KKW Lip Fragrance assortment is basically your new perfume wardrobe.

This mashup between the sisters and their beauty companies has actually been a long time coming. Jenner and Kardashian West initially planned to release the Lip fragrance trio earlier this year. However, they paused the launch due to issues related to the packaging and its durability. At the time, the sisters released a statement basically saying that the bottles did not pass their personal sniff test — quite literally. Delaying the launch in order to make sure every element was exactly as they envisioned was purely a wise business decision. Brands that have pushed forward with launches before they were ready have often seen disastrous results. Let's leave that there.

The Kylie x KKW Fragrance collection sounds like heaven in a bottle. You will smell absolutely delish when you spritz these scents on your wrists, neck, behind your knees, and in your hair. But an added bonus is how cute these bottles will look when displayed on your vanity or wherever you store your fragrances. They will double as snazzy décor. You might consider repurposing the containers as permanent decorations rather than recycling them after you've blasted the last spritz of perfume on your pulse points.

Go ahead and make a reminder in your smartphone to finally shop the Kylie Jenner and KKW Fragrance collab on Aug. 23.