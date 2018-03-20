The more we're required to sum up our personalities on the internet with as few characters as possible, the more the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test results become useful resources. Because while writing "donut lover and outdoors enthusiast" tells people what you like, it doesn't exactly disclose what you're like. But if you haven't taken the test yet, or don't understand what the Myers-Briggs letters mean, you might be pretty overwhelmed by the idea of branding yourself with just your personality type.

That said, there's nothing to be scared of. The personality test is based on Jungian psychology, a subject that you probably learned a little bit about in high school but never thought too much about. In 1943, the personality type indicator manual was published with the added research of Katharine Cook Briggs and Isabel Briggs Myers — one of the most epic mother-daughter teams in history. The indicator test that they came up with included 16 distinct personality types. Each personality is made up of a combination of four different personality traits from a list of eight different letters, or possibilities. Here, I've made a clear list of what each of those eight different letters mean, so that after you take the test, you can have a complete understanding of how your personality is indicated — and how to be able to embrace your type and share it with the world.

E = Extrovert Giphy Extroverts are social creatures, they get their energy from interacting with others. They tend to be outgoing and enthusiastic as they are not easily deterred from new experiences.

I = Introvert Giphy Introverts prefer to be alone and to think through their thoughts privately rather than speak them aloud with a friend. Introverts also tend to be sensitive, and can become exhausted by social interactions.

S = Sensing Giphy Sensing individuals rely on their five senses to relate to the world. They're practical, logical and detail-oriented. If they can't smell it, see it, feel it, taste it, or touch it, they have no natural resources to understand it.

N = Intuitive Giphy Intuitive individuals think outside of the box and rely on their gut feelings to interact with the world. They're typically less organized and less interested in the facts. They might not know why they feel a certain way, but be certain that their feelings are correct.

T = Thinking Giphy People who are thought-forward are able to put their feelings aside and focus on the practical matters at hand. They can make unemotional decisions and easily follow their rational mind. They're not heartless, they're just wired differently.

F = Feeling Giphy People led by their feelings tend to favor their emotions over their sense of logic. They're incredibly empathetic and will make choices based on how they affect people, rather than what's right and wrong.

J = Judging Giphy People who rely on their sense of judgment are typically organized and rational thinkers who like to work through problems in a linear and judicial way. These people are also responsible, and like to stick to the rules.