Kylie Cosmetics has been hacked, and we're going to get a whole new makeup collection from the culprit. Kris Jenner is taking over Kylie Cosmetics for Mother's Day weekend, where she has snatched the brand's social media accounts in a hostile takeover. The name has been changed to Kris Cosmetics now, with her fur-swathed, sunglasses-wearing face replacing every avatar. Followers were first clued into the hack when a video of a staticy black and white screen showed up on the brand's Instagram account, with the word "hacking" flickering on the page. Right after that was another video of Kris rolling up to a corporate building in a black SUV, where she walked up to a door and crossed out Kylie's name, and then sat down on a gold throne as if she was about to make a ransom video. And with that we learned that the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was releasing her first makeup collab. And the whole collection is as sassy and stylish as Kris herself.

She released a swatch video on Instagram Stories last night while wearing tiny sunglasses, where we got to not only see a sneak peek of the items that will drop on Mother's Day, but also see how they were branded. And while the packaging is cute, the product names are on a whole other level of savage. They're amazing.

Below are some of the best ones.

1. "Momager"

First up is the "Momager" lip kit that has eight small matte liquid lipsticks. Leaning into her nickname of being the business brains behind the family corporation, you'll think of the business-savvy mom every time you swipe on one of the colors.

2. "Middle Finger"

Part of the liquid lipstick kit, this bold red represents Kris' take-no-shit personality.

3. "Overwhelmed"

Another lippie, this reddish brown hue shows it's not easy managing a billion dollars — or always being thrown into the public eye.

4. "Really?"

A light pink gloss, this is one of the most snarkily labeled names, where you can just hear Kris incredulous voice.

5. "Boss"

Another bold red lip product, this one is named in honor of her, the head of the family in more ways than one.

5. "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie"

A four-pan face palette, this blush, bronzer, and highlighter set is hilariously named after one of the best Kris Jenner memes out there. On the packaging is Jenner's face multiplied 20 times, with her signature sunglasses flashing silver.

6. "It's Snowing Pussy Willows"

The first champagne highlighter is named "It's Snowing Pussy Willows" after the moment where Kris was standing outside in her backyard and saying the word "pussy" an uncomfortable amount of times.

7. "Your Sister Is Going To Jail"

The most savage bronzer name anyone has ever encountered.

8. "I Raised You on Mac N' Cheese"

A blush name that any busy mom can relate to. Hungry? Slap together a sandwich or put on some Mac N' Cheese on the stove top.

9. "Money Doesn't Grow on Trees"

A bronze highlighter, it's named after a phrase found in every parent's handbook. You can just imagine Kylie rolling her eyes after hearing her mom say it.

10. "I Have One Word For Tonight: Vodka"

The name of Kris' eyeshadow palette, the phrase perfectly encapsulates the posh, busy working mom who likes to unwind with some hard alcohol.

11. "Haters"

One of the eyeshadows in the palette, this silver metallic color captures how Kris knows she has haters and doesn't care.

12. 10%

Right underneath "Haters" is a sparkly purple called "10%," in reference to the "10% cut" she gets of her daughters' money.

13. "Vodka Tonic"

A metallic peach shadow, this color highlights how Kris is a party mom.

14. "I'm Watching You"

A gunmetal grey, this shade reminds her kids she's always watching them — even if some of them are well into their thirties.

15. "Payback's A Bitch"

A light peach transition shade with a haughty name, it makes you think of all the drama the family gets into.

16. "Does It Come In Black"

Jenner's all-black outfits are iconic, and wanting to drape herself in all-black all the time is so relatable.

While the products themselves look beautiful, one of the best parts about this collaboration is the branding of it, and the hilarious names of all of the products. Keep your calendars marked because this looks like a drop that will sell out quick. And you don't want to miss out on something that is Kris-approved.