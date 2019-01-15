When I first heard about the use of broccoli seed oil in beauty products, I'll admit that I did a double take. The extract, which comes from the same vegetable you have with your Sunday roast, is infusing its way into more and more skincare and hair products, promising to do everything from calming inflammation to protecting from UV damage. But what does broccoli seed oil actually do?

Well, the oil contains a bunch of vitamins that help keep skin hydrated and balanced. For example, vitamin A, an antioxidant that is often touted as a vital part of skin-renewing retinol products. Skincare brand Haeckels states that broccoli seed oil "provides vitamin A without undesirable side effects" (redness, dryness, swelling etc.) and is likely to act as a barrier between your skin and nasty environmental effects. It works by neutralising pollutants that seek to prematurely age the skin and cause issues such as spots and redness, Fashionista reports.

Along with high vitamin content, broccoli seed oil is also renowned for its impressive fatty acids, which, according to holistic health coach Annie Price, are incredibly moisturising. These acids include Omega-9 and Omega-3, and are the reason you may begin to notice broccoli seed oil on the back of your haircare bottles, especially products aimed at dry or damaged hair.

And there's one more factor that has cemented broccoli seed oil as a must-have ingredient. According to certain experts, the oil has the ability to protect a person against skin cancer. "Broccoli seed oil contains sulfurophane, a compound which mobilises cellular defences that protect the skin against UV damage," chemist Marie-Veronique Nadeau told Fashionista.

Dr. Sally Dickinson, a research assistant professor in the Pharmacology Department at the University of Arizona and a UA Cancer Center member, seems to agree. Working with John Hopkins University, Dickinson looked in the effects of sulfurophane and, in 2013, concluded that it is a "highly effective agent when it comes to inhibiting cancer-causing pathways," according to Science Daily. The professor commented: "We already know that [sulfurophane] is very effective in blocking sunburns, and we have seen cases where it can induce protective enzymes in the skin." That's not to say that you should start swapping your SPF for broccoli seed oil, but it's an interesting finding nonetheless.

While health shops have stocked pure forms of broccoli seed oil for a while, it's taken a little longer for beauty brands to catch on. However, this unexpected ingredient is slowly making its way into the mainstream. Here are a few products to try out.

1 Lip Protection Pretoria Lipstick £13.50 Lush Lush's vegan lipstick and naked refill range is the first broccoli seed oil product that caught my attention. The oil is completely flavourless and its fatty acids make for a hydrating lipstick.

2 A Premium Oil Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil £54 Cult Beauty If winter has got the better of your skin, try this hydrating oil out for size. It contains numerous seed oils including broccoli, blackberry, cranberry, and raspberry. Cult Beauty sells two sizes: a 15ml bottle for £27 or a 30ml version for £54.

3 Revolutionary Sunscreen Susanne Kaufmann Sun Cream Cell Protection £54 Net-a-Porter This SPF 25 sun cream claims to protect skin from both UVA and UVB rays. It's suitable for all skin types and is water-resistant, making it a nourishing alternative to your usual sunscreen.

4 The Simple Option Broccoli Seed Oil £15 Haeckels Only one ingredient makes up this super oil and I'm sure you'll have no trouble guessing what it is. It's 100 percent natural and vegan and can be used to boost hair health as well as on skin.

5 Upgrade Your Hair Routine Seaweed Bath Company Argan Shampoo £14.50 Amazon Broccoli seed oil's vitamin C, vitamin B6, and Omega-9 help make this shampoo ideal for people tired of their frizzy hair. The addition of seaweed and argan oil further contribute to shiny locks.

6 A Deep Cleanser Superfood Facial Wash £25 Elemis An alternative to oil products, this gel cleanser houses superfoods that will deeply cleanse skin and leave your complexion glowing.

7 The Seediest Of Them All Votary Super Seed Facial Oil £70 Space NK Votary's blend contains a whopping 21 seed oils including grapeseed, pumpkin, rosehip, melon, and, yes, broccoli. It doesn't come cheap but is recommended for sensitive skin types looking for some extra moisture.