Spoilers ahead for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 1. Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt features plenty of new character additions, but one in particular stands out. C.H.E.R.Y./L. is a robot working in the startup office where Kimmy's taken a job. It's obviously an acronym of some kind, so what does C.H.E.R.Y.L. stand for on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?

Well, as the robot divulges early in the show, C.H.E.R.Y.L. (voiced by Elise Mestichelli) is a "Cybernetic Human Empathy Response Yuko slash Lamp," and also, she adds, "Kimmy's friend (slash lamp)." What C.H.E.R.Y.L.'s name stands for is just as ridiculous as the robot is herself. She (it?) is one of the silliest additions to an already silly show, but it works. C.H.E.R.Y.L. does a great job mimicking how an office full of "nerds" might actually program a robot to act like their perception of a woman.

"My advice? Chardonnay," C.H.E.R.Y.L. says after Kimmy unloads some of her problems onto her. "It's Friday, bitches! Who, or what, are we getting into tonight?" C.H.E.R.Y.L. asks when wandering into the room in the next episode. Her lines are always delivered in a digital, robot voice, making them all the more hilarious, particularly when she's cursing or cryptically alluding to a possible drinking problem she harbors. Kimmy immediately takes to her, of course, because Kimmy has a heart of gold and would just as soon befriend a potentially alcoholic robot as she would any regular human.

Every time C.H.E.R.Y.L. appears onscreen is a treat. She ensures that Kimmy isn't the only female entity in the office while also parodying the fact that the men had to create a woman robot in order to make that a reality. And it's pretty obvious that whoever programmed her was drawing from Sex And The City episodes and tabloid magazines when they did. Her strange, unclear sexual robot innuendo is always welcomed, though, by those around her. "In binary terms, this guy's input was more of a 0 than a 1," she gabs at Titus while they have brunch. "You're so bad!" he exclaims, while Kimmy happily declares, "I never know what we're talking about!"

In that vein, C.H.E.R.Y.L. also cleverly punctuates again and again the fact that Kimmy has no idea what the sex life of a single adult woman (or robot) in New York City is like. She doesn't ever understand what the robot is talking about — and Titus refuses to sully her innocence by letting her in on any of the jokes. Viewers already knew that Kimmy is inexperienced in the ways of the world, but somehow the fact that a robot is getting more action than she is adds an entirely new layer to the absurdity. C.H.E.R.Y.L doesn't act just as a robot who makes a lot of sex jokes and essentially embodies a raunchy '90s sitcom character. She really drives home Kimmy's naïveté, and how that, coupled with Kimmy's toughness, is something that's integral to the fabric of the show.

Kimmy is not exactly a pro at dating, or friendships, or human relationships at all, really, though she's incredibly lovable and sweet. She is inexperienced when it comes to sex and drinking and romance — things that most other women her age will have encountered at length. In addition to being funny, every scene Kimmy shares with C.H.E.R.Y.L. reminds the audience that Kimmy remains pretty clueless, even four seasons after escaping that dreaded bunker.

C.H.E.R.Y.L. isn't really a main character of the season, nor does she appear onscreen even half as much as other secondary players, but her humor remains one of the most memorable things about the newest episodes of Kimmy Schmidt.